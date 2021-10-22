Best Kiosk Software – Intuiface Interactive Digital

We welcome Geoffrey and Intuiface as a 2 Year Bronze Sponsor. Very robust authoring environment coupled with rapid application development (aka no coding required — all drag and drop templates). Complete portfolio of project videos to see end results. The extremely wide ecosystem for full-service provider partners is unparalleled in our experience. If you would like an introduction please email [email protected] or call 720-324-1837
Thanks!
The Audience Engagement Platform
Intuiface is a no-code platform dedicated to the delivery of rich interactive digital experiences that connect audiences to place.
For Next Generation Interactive Digital Experiences
With Intuiface, teams of any skill set can create, deploy, and analyze deeply immersive, personalized, multi-channel interactive digital experiences – running in venues, on their websites, and even in local apps – that are responsive to touch, gestures, sensors, voice, computer vision and more.
What Makes Intuiface Unique?
Intuiface began with a passion for digital interactivity that started more than a decade ago.
We’ve combined years of dedicated research and customer feedback to produce the market’s most complete platform.
Cutting-edge use of no-code techniques
- Drag-and-drop, trigger-and-action approach to UX development
- Simplified connection to any cloud-hosted service
- Native code-like performance without a need for developer skills
- Secure ISO 27001 certified infrastructure
The best of traditional, digital signage platforms
- Remote provisioning, deployment, and monitoring
- Flexible, extensive content management system
- Straightforward, scalable licensing and pricing
- Supports all traditional digital signage platforms
Our unique insight and innovation for human-machine interaction
- Built-in support for multi-touch, computer vision, gesture, voice.
- Native integrations for sensors, RFID readers, tangible objects, IOT
- Enterprise-grade analytics with chart builder and dashboard publishing
- Seamless deployment to webpages and as apps on personal devices
For more information contact [email protected]