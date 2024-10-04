Interactive Display Software for kiosks and digital signage

SiteKiosk Online Version 1.5 Released: Improved Device Integration and Content Management for Interactive Displays

SiteKiosk Online has unveiled its latest update, Version 1.5, introducing new features and improvements to enhance and simplify managing and deploying interactive displays for better user experience and functionality. This Cloud-based Kiosk and Digital Signage software is used for various interactive displays, such as HR Kiosks for employee self-service and product information displays in retail and corporate spaces. SiteKiosk Online is a Cloud subscription and licensed server software for on-premises deployments. Free trial accounts at https://us.sitekiosk.online

Key Enhancements:

Improved Hardware Support: The update streamlines incorporating predefined hardware, such as Nexmosphere devices, into kiosk projects. Version 1.5 extends support for various sensor and hardware devices, including:

● Nexmosphere (light, motion, distance sensors)

● MaxBotix (ultrasonic distance sensors)

● Generic emulated keyboard devices

● Serial port devices

New Calendar Element: Users can now display customized daily schedules on displays using iCal links from popular online calendar services like Google or Outlook.

Revamped File Manager: A new file manager for Windows clients enables administrators to manage files across multiple folders.

New File Explorer: A new file explorer for Windows and Android clients allows for flexible positioning within projects to display files like PDFs and videos.

Additional Features:

● Custom buttons can be added to the taskbar and browser toolbar for personalized functions.

● New predefined virtual keyboard layouts are available.

● The browser toolbar can now be positioned at the top or bottom of the screen.

● Users can override system colors for text, icons, and highlights.

“We are thrilled to announce the release of SiteKiosk Online Version 1.5, which represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide cutting-edge solutions for interactive displays," said Heinz Horstmann, CEO of PROVISIO, LLC in Miami, Florida. "This update reflects our commitment to innovation and responsiveness to customer needs. The improved device integration and enhanced content management features will empower our clients to create more engaging and efficient interactive experiences.”

For more information at https://www.sitekiosk.com/ Contact the sales team at (305) 974-1952 or sales-america@sitekiosk.com to schedule a product demo.

More Digital Signage Software Articles