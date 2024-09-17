Secure Browser For Windows Linux – Redesigned Website

KioWare Launches New Website: User-Friendly Features With A Fresh Look And Feel – Kiosk Software Secure Browser Kiosk Mode

September 17 th , 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE—KioWare, the leading secure browser and lockdown, is pleased to announce the official aunch of its redesigned website, marking an important milestone in its ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service to the self-service kiosk industry. The redesigned website represents the first step in a series of planned updates to improve how KioWare users interact with KioWare products and services.

The enhancements implemented in this phase are a direct response to customer feedback and the evolving needs of the industry.

Enhanced Design and Interface

The website’s product layout and user interface have been refreshed, presenting a modern, visually appealing look and feel. This update, importantly, also simplifies navigation, allowing users to find information and resources with fewer clicks.

Improved Purchasing Process

To provide the best customer service from the start, KioWare’s online shopping experience has been refined to offer a more streamlined, user-friendly system. Users can easily access the products they need and check out, quickly and efficiently. International customers will also now see prices in their currency.

New Software Subscription Options

Choose your software subscriptions directly through our website for added convenience.

KioWare OS for Linux and Android

In addition to Light, Basic, and Enterprise level software, KioWare’s award-winning, secure software is now also available for Android, Windows, Chrome OS, and Linux. KioWare OS for Linux is now available for purchase directly from the website. This addition illustrates KioWare’s commitment to serving a diverse range of platforms and meeting the needs of their extensive customer list, spanning across different operating systems.

https://www.kioware.com/solutions/kioware-os-kiosk-software — KioWare OS, available both for Android and Linux, enables us to completely control the boot process and ensure that KioWare is always completely in control.

“This redesign marks a substantial step forward for KioWare as we continue to evolve and grow. Our goal has always been to provide our customers with the best possible experience: the new website and its upgraded features are a testament to that,” said Jim Kruper, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at KioWare. “We are confident that these updates will position KioWare for continued growth in the self-service industry.”

Behind the Scenes

The successful launch of the website results from extensive collaboration and effort across multiple teams. The design process, led by Amy Brancato, Senior Graphic Designer, was pivotal in bringing that vision to life. “We focused on making the design both engaging and functional, emphasizing ease of use. It was a true team effort. I’m grateful to the team and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished,” Amy shared.

A Word of Thanks

KioWare extends its sincere gratitude to all of its customers for their ongoing support. It is their trust in KioWare that drives us to innovate and push the boundaries of what we can offer. We believe this new website will not only enhance your experience with KioWare but also reinforce our commitment to delivering our exceptional products to the self-service kiosk industry.

To explore the new KioWare website, visit https://www.kioware.com/.

KioWare, located in York, Pennsylvania, is a worldwide market leader in self-service kiosk and purposed device markets. KioWare is kiosk system software that kiosk applications are built on and is used in over 16,000 projects in over 140 countries with project deployments that range from a handful to many thousands of kiosks.

