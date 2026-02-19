A Look at C27 included with Cash and Acrelec Self-Order

In a digital-first era, excluding cash from your self-service strategy is a missed opportunity for both inclusivity and operational efficiency. The Acrelec C27, powered by Glory’s cash automation technology, represents a shift toward a truly “one-stop” customer journey. This all-in-one, cash-enabled self-service kiosk combines state-of-the-art kiosk design with robust hardware to enhance convenience without sacrificing retail floor space.

Why Cash Inclusion Matters in 2026

Accessibility for the Unbanked: Offering cash, card, and mobile payment options ensures that every customer—regardless of their banking status—can benefit from self-service.

Operational Efficiency: Utilizing the Acrelec Transformation Platform (ATP) software , operators can manage multi-function capabilities within a single unit, streamlining business functions across a scalable platform.

Advanced Cash Recycling: The C27 features both banknote and coin recyclers that verify currency internally, reducing cash exposure and automating the deposit/dispense process.

Acrelec C27: Technical Excellence at the Edge

Built for high-traffic indoor environments, the C27 is constructed from durable steel and aluminum. It features a powerful Intel Core i3-8100T processor with 16GB of RAM, making it a capable platform for Edge AI applications like predictive maintenance or secure transaction monitoring.

The user experience is anchored by a high-brightness 27-inch LCD multi-touch panel and an integrated 1D/2D barcode reader for seamless scanning. For cash handling, the system is designed for speed, with banknote intake at 3 notes per second and coin handling at 5 coins per second.

Key Features of the C27 Cash System:

Security First: The unit includes an encryption interface and performs all verification within the device to avoid external cash exposure.

Smart Guidance: Dynamic “follow-me” LED guidance and error-recovery animations ensure a smooth user experience during cash transactions.

High Capacity: The banknote recycler holds up to 1,000 notes, while the coin recycler manages a similar volume, reducing the need for frequent manual intervention.

Resources

Video

