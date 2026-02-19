The Case for Cash-Inclusion in Modern Self-Order Kiosks

A Look at C27 included with Cash and Acrelec Self-Order

In a digital-first era, excluding cash from your self-service strategy is a missed opportunity for both inclusivity and operational efficiency. The Acrelec C27, powered by Glory’s cash automation technology, represents a shift toward a truly “one-stop” customer journey. This all-in-one, cash-enabled self-service kiosk combines state-of-the-art kiosk design with robust hardware to enhance convenience without sacrificing retail floor space.

Why Cash Inclusion Matters in 2026

  • Accessibility for the Unbanked: Offering cash, card, and mobile payment options ensures that every customer—regardless of their banking status—can benefit from self-service.

  • Operational Efficiency: Utilizing the Acrelec Transformation Platform (ATP) software, operators can manage multi-function capabilities within a single unit, streamlining business functions across a scalable platform.

  • Advanced Cash Recycling: The C27 features both banknote and coin recyclers that verify currency internally, reducing cash exposure and automating the deposit/dispense process.

Acrelec C27: Technical Excellence at the Edge

Built for high-traffic indoor environments, the C27 is constructed from durable steel and aluminum. It features a powerful Intel Core i3-8100T processor with 16GB of RAM, making it a capable platform for Edge AI applications like predictive maintenance or secure transaction monitoring.

The user experience is anchored by a high-brightness 27-inch LCD multi-touch panel and an integrated 1D/2D barcode reader for seamless scanning. For cash handling, the system is designed for speed, with banknote intake at 3 notes per second and coin handling at 5 coins per second.

Key Features of the C27 Cash System:

  • Security First: The unit includes an encryption interface and performs all verification within the device to avoid external cash exposure.

  • Smart Guidance: Dynamic “follow-me” LED guidance and error-recovery animations ensure a smooth user experience during cash transactions.

  • High Capacity: The banknote recycler holds up to 1,000 notes, while the coin recycler manages a similar volume, reducing the need for frequent manual intervention.

Author: Staff Writer

With over 40 years in the industry, Craig is considered to be one of the top experts in the field. Kiosk projects include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and thousands of others. Craig was co-founder of kioskmarketplace and formed the KMA. Note the point of view here is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global -- Currently he manages The Industry Group

