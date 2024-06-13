Popeyes Chicken Kiosk Locations

By | June 13, 2024
0 Comment

Popeyes Rolls Out Self Order Kiosks by Acrelec

Good to see Acrelec wi

Popeyes Kitchen by Acrelec

We’re thrilled to spotlight our incredible partnership with Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen as one of our global kiosk partners! Together, we’re revolutionizing the dining experience with our state-of-the-art kiosks.

Join us in celebrating the unveiling of Popeyes’ “Restaurant of the Future” at the show in Prague, where ACRELEC kiosks are at the forefront of innovation

From the UK to France, United Arab Emirates to Singapore, ACRELEC kiosks are enhancing customer experiences and streamlining operations in Popeyes restaurants across the globe

Here’s to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of self-service and digital transformation! 

Post Views: 13
KIosk News
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor for Kiosk Industry (Self Service Kiosk Machine). Opinions and point of view here on kioskindustry is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global -- With over 40 years in the industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.

Related Posts