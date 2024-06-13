Popeyes Chicken Kiosk Locations

Popeyes Rolls Out Self Order Kiosks by Acrelec

Good to see Acrelec wi

Popeyes Kitchen by Acrelec

We’re thrilled to spotlight our incredible partnership with Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen as one of our global kiosk partners! Together, we’re revolutionizing the dining experience with our state-of-the-art kiosks.

Join us in celebrating the unveiling of Popeyes’ “Restaurant of the Future” at the show in Prague, where ACRELEC kiosks are at the forefront of innovation

From the UK to France, United Arab Emirates to Singapore, ACRELEC kiosks are enhancing customer experiences and streamlining operations in Popeyes restaurants across the globe

Here’s to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of self-service and digital transformation!