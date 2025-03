CSUN and LG Session Invitation Only

LG Invitation-Only Session

CSUN LG Session — Join LG for exclusive, invitation-only session for the Kiosk on March 13th. See booth #1209 for customized solutions and optimized growth. LG: designing for Everyone – Exceeding Accessibility Standards for a Seamless User Experience

CSUN LG Session Event Details:

Date/Time: Thursday, March 13, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Anaheim Marriott, Palms Tower, 3rd Floor, Suite 312

For more information, please contact [email protected]

Ask for Oscar or email [email protected]

Best Regards,

Oscar Rozo

Sr. Manager, Standards & Regulatory Compliance

LG Electronics USA, Inc.

