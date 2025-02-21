CSUN Conference Kiosk

By | February 21, 2025
CSUN Conference Kiosk

March 10-14 is the CSUN Conference. Vispero is major sponsor.

Please visit the Exhibitor Directory page for the 2025 Directory of Exhibitors organized alphabetically by Company Name.

Expo pass is FREE

Members you can meet there include

  • TPGi
  • Vispero
  • Dot Incorporated for Braille
  • LG Business
  • Tech For All

Send email to [email protected] to schedule

Special Note:  LG Electronics will be exhibiting at the CSUN Assistive Technology Conference this March (March 10 to 14, 2025). Along with their booth, they will be hosting an exclusive, invitation-only session on Thursday, March 13th, from 1:00 to 5:00 PM. If you plan to attend CSUN, we would be thrilled for you to visit us at the booth or join us at the session where we will be showcasing our latest kiosk innovations. Contact [email protected]

Sessions

AI and AT: Balancing Security with Productivity
Join this interactive session where companies share experiences on navigating AI adoption in assistive technology. Explore how to balance security, privacy, and productivity while fostering collaboration on best practices for people who are blind.
Ryan Jones Vispero
Kiosk Accessibility: What Drives It and What Are the Solutions
This presentation explores the key drivers behind kiosk accessibility, including regulatory frameworks, user needs, and technological advancements.
David Swallow TPGi
Matt Ater Vispero
What’s New and Coming Up in JAWS ZoomText and Fusion
Live demonstration along with question and answer time for the latest and greatest features of JAWS, ZoomText, and Fusion. We will also look ahead to what is coming next.
Roxana Fischer Fischer
Ryan Jones Vispero
Talk to Me JAWS: Tips to Make Documents Screen Reader Friendly
“Talk to Me, JAWS!” offers 10 practical tips to improve document accessibility for screen reader users. Learn simple strategies to enhance navigation, readability, and usability, making your documents more inclusive and screen reader-friendly.
Elizabeth Whitaker Vispero
Cori Perlander Vispero
ICT Procurement Maturity: Necessitating Vendor Accountability
Discover how to transfer resource-heavy accessibility evaluations to product vendors, minimizing the burden on purchasing institutions. We will outline this process’s importance within the Accessibility Maturity Model.
Leon McNaught Director, Digital Accessibility (ATI) CSU Chancellor’s Office
Susan Cullen Tech For All, Inc.
What It Really Means to Shift Left: Transforming Your Program
Sometimes it feels like we’re stuck in an endless audit and remediation cycle and never make true progress. Everyone says that you should ‘shift left’ – but how do you that in real life? What if you could structure your program to shift left and more?
Mark Miller TPGi
Jaunita George Navy Federal Credit Union
JAWS and ZoomText Enterprise Deployment, Five Tips for Success
Learn about best practices and techniques for deploying, maintaining, and licensing of JAWS and ZoomText on an enterprise scale.
Mohammed Laachir Vispero
Achieving your Accessibility Goals with the ARC Platform
Learn how Program Managers and teams can leverage the ARC Platform, supported by ARC’s KnowledgeBase trained AI Assistant, to achieve accessibility goals. Discover best practices for automated monitoring and long-term accessibility success.
Bridget DuFour TPGi
Justin Stockton TPGi
Teaching Accessibility to Young Coders
A lot of attention is being put on “shifting left” and inclusion of digital accessibility in higher education, but very little (or no) attention is being put on introducing digital accessibility to elementary school coders.
Brian Elton TPGi

Welcome to the 40th Annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference!

Whether you’re a long-time attendee or joining us for the first time, the CSUN Assistive Technology Conference stands as the pinnacle gathering in its field. Celebrating four decades of excellence, this conference is renowned as the premier forum for exploring the latest in technology and accessibility for persons with disabilities.

Since its inception, California State University, Northridge’s Center on Disabilities has proudly hosted this event, drawing researchers, educators, practitioners, and exhibitors from across the globe. Together, we foster an environment where knowledge, innovation, and best practices converge to advance the cause of inclusion.

Join us in Anaheim, California for an unforgettable week packed with Pre-Conference Workshops, a dynamic Keynote Address Program, engaging Featured Presentations, enriching General Sessions, and vibrant Sponsor Showcase Suites. Explore the latest solutions and services in the Exhibit Hall and take advantage of our expanding networking opportunities and community-building activities.

As we mark this milestone year, we invite you to be part of the conversation that shapes the future of assistive technology and accessibility. Stay tuned for updates, deadlines, and exciting announcements by following us on FacebookLinkedIn, and Twitter.

For details on sponsorship or exhibiting opportunities, please visit our Opportunities page or email us at [email protected].

We eagerly anticipate welcoming the CSUN Conference community back to learn, share insights, and forge connections that propel us forward.

Best regards,

CSUN’s Center on Disabilities Team

Expo Visitor Pass

An Expo Visitor Pass is required to enter the free Exhibit Hall. Expo Visitor Pass registration is now open and will also be available on-site Wednesday through Friday (March 12 to March 14). A single Expo Visitor Pass registration is good for all three days the Exhibit Hall is open.

Conference Attendees (Exhibitors, Presenters, Booth Staff and Attendees) do not need an Expo Visitor Pass as their Conference badges allow access to the Exhibit Hall.

Exhibit Hall Hours

Conference Registered Participants Only – Exhibit Hall Preview

  • Tuesday, March 11: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

General Public and Conference Registered Participants

  • Wednesday, March 12: 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM
  • Thursday, March 13: 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM
  • Friday, March 14: 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM

