CSUN Conference Kiosk

March 10-14 is the CSUN Conference. Vispero is major sponsor.

Please visit the Exhibitor Directory page for the 2025 Directory of Exhibitors organized alphabetically by Company Name.

Expo pass is FREE

Members you can meet there include

TPGi

Vispero

Dot Incorporated for Braille

LG Business

Tech For All

Send email to [email protected] to schedule

Special Note: LG Electronics will be exhibiting at the CSUN Assistive Technology Conference this March (March 10 to 14, 2025). Along with their booth, they will be hosting an exclusive, invitation-only session on Thursday, March 13th, from 1:00 to 5:00 PM. If you plan to attend CSUN, we would be thrilled for you to visit us at the booth or join us at the session where we will be showcasing our latest kiosk innovations. Contact [email protected]

Sessions

AI and AT: Balancing Security with Productivity

Ryan Jones Vispero

Kiosk Accessibility: What Drives It and What Are the Solutions David Swallow TPGi Matt Ater Vispero What’s New and Coming Up in JAWS ZoomText and Fusion Roxana Fischer Fischer Ryan Jones Vispero Talk to Me JAWS: Tips to Make Documents Screen Reader Friendly Elizabeth Whitaker Vispero Cori Perlander Vispero ICT Procurement Maturity: Necessitating Vendor Accountability Leon McNaught Director, Digital Accessibility (ATI) CSU Chancellor’s Office Susan Cullen Tech For All, Inc. What It Really Means to Shift Left: Transforming Your Program Mark Miller TPGi Jaunita George Navy Federal Credit Union JAWS and ZoomText Enterprise Deployment, Five Tips for Success Mohammed Laachir Vispero Achieving your Accessibility Goals with the ARC Platform Bridget DuFour TPGi Justin Stockton TPGi Teaching Accessibility to Young Coders Brian Elton TPGi

Welcome to the 40th Annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference!

Whether you're a long-time attendee or joining us for the first time, the CSUN Assistive Technology Conference stands as the pinnacle gathering in its field. Celebrating four decades of excellence, this conference is renowned as the premier forum for exploring the latest in technology and accessibility for persons with disabilities. Since its inception, California State University, Northridge's Center on Disabilities has proudly hosted this event, drawing researchers, educators, practitioners, and exhibitors from across the globe. Together, we foster an environment where knowledge, innovation, and best practices converge to advance the cause of inclusion. Join us in Anaheim, California for an unforgettable week packed with Pre-Conference Workshops, a dynamic Keynote Address Program, engaging Featured Presentations, enriching General Sessions, and vibrant Sponsor Showcase Suites. Explore the latest solutions and services in the Exhibit Hall and take advantage of our expanding networking opportunities and community-building activities.

News & Updates

The CSUNATC25 Attendee Registration is NOW OPEN!

The CSUNATC25 Expo Visitor Pass Registration is NOW OPEN!

The CSUNATC25 hotel room block is CLOSING on Saturday, February 15, 2025! Rooms are close to selling out! Visit the Venue page for more information and to make a reservation before it is too late. Expo Visitor Pass An Expo Visitor Pass is required to enter the free Exhibit Hall. Expo Visitor Pass registration is now open and will also be available on-site Wednesday through Friday (March 12 to March 14). A single Expo Visitor Pass registration is good for all three days the Exhibit Hall is open. Conference Attendees (Exhibitors, Presenters, Booth Staff and Attendees) do not need an Expo Visitor Pass as their Conference badges allow access to the Exhibit Hall. Exhibit Hall Hours Conference Registered Participants Only – Exhibit Hall Preview Tuesday, March 11: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM General Public and Conference Registered Participants Wednesday, March 12: 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM

Thursday, March 13: 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM

