Solar Kiosks for Wayfinding Information – Stamford

Solar Powered Kiosks

A new solar-powered kiosk at the corner of Main and Bank streets in downtown Stamford on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. The kiosks, which come from Cambridge-based Soofa, feature information on weather, air quality and a map of downtown. News link and full story.

Ignacio Laguarda / Hearst Connecticut Media

Stamford, Connecticut, has installed four new solar-powered kiosks in its downtown area, with a fifth one on the way. These kiosks, developed by the Cambridge-based company Soofa, provide information on weather, air quality, and maps of the area. They also display city announcements, transit information, and fun polls for visitors. The kiosks are part of an effort to create a more robust wayfinding system in the city. Soofa is providing the kiosks for free, with the company recouping revenue from selling advertising through the devices.

Looks like e-paper display technology to conserve power?

