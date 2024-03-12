CSUN Assistive – Kiosk Preview Anaheim March 18-22

CSUN Assistive Tech Conference March 12

The annual CSUN conference is in Anaheim again this year. Kiosks are on the agenda with a new braille tablet kiosk from DOT and Kiosk Group that will be on display. Exhibitors include Dolphin Computer Access in 418, Dot Incorporation in 603 and of course Platinum Sponsor Supporter Vispero in 503.

DOT — At CSUN, in collaboration with KG, we will showcase the latest kiosk model to check visitor reactions and explore potential partnerships. And yes, you’re right. Adhering to all regulations including braille labels will be crucial, especially when we make the kiosk accessible to everyone. We will keep that in mind! We’ll keep you informed about the feedback we receive from attendees 🙂

