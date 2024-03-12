CSUN Assistive – Kiosk Preview Anaheim March 18-22

CSUN Assistive Tech Conference March 12
The annual CSUN conference is in Anaheim again this year. Kiosks are on the agenda with a new braille tablet kiosk from DOT and Kiosk Group that will be on display. Exhibitors include Dolphin Computer Access in 418, Dot Incorporation in 603 and of course Platinum Sponsor Supporter Vispero in 503.
Comments
- DOT — At CSUN, in collaboration with KG, we will showcase the latest kiosk model to check visitor reactions and explore potential partnerships. And yes, you’re right. Adhering to all regulations including braille labels will be crucial, especially when we make the kiosk accessible to everyone. We will keep that in mind! We’ll keep you informed about the feedback we receive from attendees 🙂
Resources
- Sessions
- Dolphin Computer Access – 418
- Dot Incorporation – 603
- Vispero – 503
- Sessions by Vispero
- What Makes a Self-Service Kiosk Accessible for the Blind
- What AI Can Do For (and To) Web Accessibility
- Share and Collaborate in Real-Time with Google Docs and JAWS
- Unforgettable UX: Designing for a Poor Memory
- Single Page Application Accessibility
- Increase Productivity in Microsoft Teams with JAWS
- Don’t Prioritize Color Over Content
- Preparing for Your Digital Accessibility Journey
- How Much Can You Automate?
- Leveling Up: Exploring Accessibility in Video Games
- Digital Accessibility for Older Adults
- The Accessibility of User Consents
- Behind the Scenes of Product Decision-Making
- An Accessibility Scan of the Web
- Helping Organizations Grow Accessibility Maturity
- Five Screen Reader Accessibility Tests You Should Always Do
- Beyond the Button: Making Complex Interfaces Accessible
- The Intersection of Cybersecurity and Digital Accessibility
- Women in Tech (or Intersectionality in Tech)
- The A to Z of Accessibility Testing with ARC
- Designing Accessible Complex Data Visualizations
- What’s New and Coming Up in JAWS, ZoomText, and Fusion
- Tablets vs. PCs: Balancing Consumption and Productivity
