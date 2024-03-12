CSUN Assistive – Kiosk Preview Anaheim March 18-22

By | March 12, 2024
0 Comment
CSUN Kiosk

CSUN Assistive Tech Conference March 12

The annual CSUN conference is in Anaheim again this year.  Kiosks are on the agenda with a new braille tablet kiosk from DOT and Kiosk Group that will be on display.  Exhibitors include Dolphin Computer Access in 418, Dot Incorporation in 603 and of course Platinum Sponsor Supporter Vispero in 503.

Comments

  • DOT — At CSUN, in collaboration with KG, we will showcase the latest kiosk model to check visitor reactions and explore potential partnerships. And yes, you’re right. Adhering to all regulations including braille labels will be crucial, especially when we make the kiosk accessible to everyone.  We will keep that in mind! We’ll keep you informed about the feedback we receive from attendees 🙂

Resources

More Related Posts

 

Post Views: 4
CSUN kiosk
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 30 years in the industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.