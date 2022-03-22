Digital Trophy Case – NCAA Tournament Highlights

Digital Trophy Case News
From LinkedIn – for more information email [email protected]
Always great seeing one of Nanonation‘s customer’s projects highlighted in the news. Check out the Digital Trophy Case at Heritage Hall in Oklahoma City (starting at 1:25 in the news story). Learn more about how a Digital Trophy Case can be a great addition to your school, museum or hall-of-fame at //lnkd.in/gX8Z9RrY.
Features Included with a Nanonation Digital Trophy Case
> Unlimited content storage, including images, video, and categories
> Access to our media management system to easily make updates in seconds
> One-on-one training and an initial content upload
> A dedicated project manager and access to our support team 24/7
Display interactive yearbooks, with free scanning, upload, and search
More Posts