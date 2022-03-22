Digital Trophy Case – NCAA Tournament Highlights

By | March 22, 2022
digital trophy case

Digital Trophy Case News

From LinkedIn  – for more information email [email protected]

Always great seeing one of Nanonation‘s customer’s projects highlighted in the news. Check out the Digital Trophy Case at Heritage Hall in Oklahoma City (starting at 1:25 in the news story). Learn more about how a Digital Trophy Case can be a great addition to your school, museum or hall-of-fame at //lnkd.in/gX8Z9RrY.

KETV Video Staff Report

Features Included with a Nanonation Digital Trophy Case

> Unlimited content storage, including images, video, and categories

> Access to our media management system to easily make updates in seconds

> One-on-one training and an initial content upload

> A dedicated project manager and access to our support team 24/7

Display interactive yearbooks, with free scanning, upload, and search

