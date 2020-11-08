digital signage templates

Full post on Nanonation website – Nov2020

Nanonation Adds Template Library with 50+ Variations

Use the professionally designed templates to attract and impress your customers, employees, or students. Each design can be customized to fit any brand’s guidelines in order to match the tone and feel of your organization. The preview feature allows you to view your updated template after you have added text or images so that each design is perfect before they are distributed among your signs.

Creating engaging, informative, and beautiful content for a digital signage network can be a daunting task. Nanonation’s new Template Library allows users of all design levels to create relevant and fresh content for their signage network. The template library is included with each digital signage purchase and is accessible through our Content Management System, Commandpoint.

