EV Charging ANSI Standards Panel (EVSP)

Support the ANSI Electric Vehicles Standards Panel (EVSP)

The Industry Group is pleased to continue our support and sponsorship of the EVSP with ANSI. See EVSP Project.

ANSI invites organizations to sponsor Electric Vehicles Standards Panel (EVSP) program. Sponsorship opportunities and associated benefits are outlined in the attached flyer. All contributions (at any level) will directly help offset ANSI’s costs in executing this important work.

Over the past three years, the EVSP has been supported through a combination of federal funding (via DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory EVs@Scale program) and private-sector sponsorships, and is guided by an Advisory Group representing industry, the U.S. government, and standards and codes developers. With the conclusion of the EVs@Scale program in 2025, continued support is needed to sustain EVSP standards coordination activities. To that end, the ANSI EVSP Advisory Group is seeking new sponsors.

Past contributions resulted in the development and the publication of the Roadmap of Standards and Codes for Electric Vehicles at Scale which identified 37 standardization gaps addressing vehicle systems, charging infrastructure, grid integration, and cybersecurity. To support the maintenance and implementation of the Roadmap, the EVSP is now publishing Gaps Progress Reports to:

Report progress on research, standards, and codes activities Review prioritization of topics and increase / decrease priority to guide resource allocation Add to the discussion about the scoping and recommendations Propose additional gaps based on the evolving research and technology landscape

As of October 2025, 30 of the 37 gaps have reported updates and 21 additional gaps have been suggested.

Those interested in supporting this initiative may contribute through the EVSP sponsorship portal. Please let me know if you have any questions.

The ANSI Electric Vehicles Standards Panel (EVSP) is a cross-sector coordinating body whose objective is to foster coordination and collaboration on standardization matters among public- and private-sector stakeholders to enable the safe, mass deployment of electric vehicles (EVs) and associated infrastructure in the United States with international coordination, adaptability, and engagement. The ANSI EVSP does not develop standards; rather, it serves as a forum for facilitating coordination among standards developing organizations (SDOs) and others.

On June 15, 2023, ANSI announced the publication of the Roadmap of Standards and Codes for Electric Vehicles at Scale developed by the EVSP. The roadmap’s primary focus is on light-duty, on-road plug-in EVs that are recharged via a connection to the electrical grid, as well as the supporting charging infrastructure needed to power them. Medium and heavy-duty EVs are also covered, as is wireless charging. A total of 37 standardization gaps are identified with corresponding recommendations across the topical areas of vehicle systems, charging infrastructure, grid integration, and cybersecurity. It is hoped that the roadmap will see broad adoption by the user community and will facilitate a more coherent and coordinated approach to the future development of standards for EVs.

Of the 37 gaps, 14 are identified as high priority, 20 as medium priority, and 3 as low priority.

In 23 gaps, additional pre-standardization research and development (R&D) is needed.

The target audience for the roadmap includes vehicle manufacturers; entities that will be installing and operating charging infrastructure; SDOs; U.S. federal, state, and municipal government agencies; electric utilities; and others.

Approximately 80 individuals from 130 public- and private-sector organizations supported the roadmap’s development, including U.S. federal government agencies and national laboratories, standards developing organizations (SDOs), industry, academia, and others.

ANSI invites sponsorships to directly offset ANSI’s costs of executing the project and extends its appreciation to the following organizations for their generous sponsorship towards the EVSP initiatives:

