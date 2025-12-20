LG Rolls Out New Self-Order Kiosks in Japan with USEN
USEN Corporation and LG Electronics launch self ordering/payment kiosk in Japanese market.
Importance of Announcement
Restaurant and retail operators should care because LG’s Japan/Korea kiosks show where global self-order tech is heading: accessibility-by-design hardware (height-adjustable, screen reader, tactile, and voice) that can serve more customers independently and reduce staff burden. They also signal that major brands and regulators are treating inclusive kiosks as a strategic standard, not a niche upgrade, which will influence expectations and competitive benchmarks in other markets.
U-NEXT and LG Electronics “Kiosk Terminal” Save Food and Beverage with Self-Ordering and Payment Information & Communication & Internet December 17, 2025 2:00 [Members-only article] USEN (Shinagawa, Tokyo) and LG Electronics Japan (Chuo, Tokyo), which support store operations under U-NEXT HOLDINGS (HD), will sell self-supporting “kiosk terminals” that allow customers to place orders and pay at once for restaurants from the 17th. With the unique tag team of Japan and South Korea, we will capture the labor-saving needs of restaurants against the backdrop of labor shortages. USEN has developed a new terminal called “USEN Ticket & Pay”. 27 at a height of about 80 centimeters This article is for members only.
U-NEXT系とLG電子が「キオスク端末」 セルフ注文・決済で飲食省人化
「USEN チケット&ペイ」と呼ぶ端末を新たに開発した。80センチメートルほどの高さで27
ディスプレイのリーディングブランドLGエレクトロニクスと、店舗DXのUSENが協業
省人化・客単価アップ！”繁盛を生む” 飲食店向けセルフオーダーKIOSK
『USEN Ticket & Pay』本日販売開始
USEN＆U-NEXT GROUPの株式会社USEN（本社：東京都品川区、代表取締役社長：貴舩 靖彦、以下、USEN）とLGエレクトロニクス・ジャパン株式会社（本社：東京都中央区、代表取締役：孫 成周、以下、LGエレクトロニクス・ジャパン）は、両社の協業により券売機とセルフ精算機の機能を兼ね備えた飲食店向けセルフオーダーKIOSK『USEN Ticket & Pay』を開発し、本日12月17日（水）、USENから販売を開始したことをお知らせします※1。『USEN Ticket & Pay』は、ディスプレイのリーディングブランドであるLGエレクトロニクスのKIOSK端末『LG KIOSK（型番：27KC3JK-C）』と、飲食店向け有料POSレジ市場で国内トップシェア※2を誇るUSENの店舗DXに関する知見を凝縮し開発したソフトウェアが一体となった、高性能なセルフオーダーKIOSKです。
また、両社は『USEN Ticket & Pay』の販売に際し、『LG KIOSK（型番：27KC3JK-C）』の日本国内総代理店契約を締結しており、USENからKIOSK端末単体でも販売してまいります。なお、LGエレクトロニクス・ジャパンのKIOSK端末を国内で販売するのは、今回が初めてです。
※1 販売開始時は、『USEN Ticket & Pay』の導入に『USENレジ』の契約が必要です。
※2 出典：富士キメラ総研「業種別IT投資/デジタルソリューション市場2024年版」モバイルPOSシステム2023年度実績（2024年3月時点の稼働店舗／拠点数に基づく。企業シェアNo.1）
協業の背景
深刻化する人手不足やインバウンド需要の増加を背景に、飲食業界では「省人化」と「売上最大化」の両立が喫緊の課題となっています。
USENは2015年よりタブレットPOS『USENレジ シリーズ』を、2025年3月には専用ハードウェアとソフトウェア一体型の『USENレジ』を販売開始し、現在では約3万店舗に導入されています。この10年間で培われた店舗DXの知見と業務用ハードウェアの設計・開発力を基に、新たなセルフオーダーKIOSKをラインアップすることで、飲食業界の課題解決に一層取り組んでまいります。
一方、LGエレクトロニクス・ジャパンは、家電をはじめとするテクノロジーのグローバルイノベーターであるLGエレクトロニクスの日本法人です。日本国内において、コンシューマー向けのさまざまな家電製品を展開しているだけではなく、革新的なディスプレイ製品は各地の商業施設や公共施設などで採用されており、導入事業者が進めるDX化に貢献しています。また、LGエレクトロニクスは2022年より、グローバルにおいて、事業者向けのソリューションとしてKIOSKの本格展開を開始。ディスプレイ技術をベースに開発された製品の品質と、あらゆる環境下でも安定稼働を実現する高耐久性ハードウェア設計力、洗練されたデザインなどが韓国を中心に世界中で高い評価を得ています。
このたび、両社の強みを融合した『USEN Ticket & Pay』により、飲食店が抱える「省人化」と「客単価向上」を実現し“繁盛を生む”＝売上最大化へ貢献します。また、日本のセルフオーダーKIOSK市場へ『LG KIOSK（型番：27KC3JK-C）』を投入することで、飲食業界のさらなる発展に寄与してまいります。
『USEN Ticket & Pay』特長
日本初販売、LGエレクトロニクス製高性能ディスプレイ付KIOSK端末『LG KIOSK（型番：27KC3JK-C）』
店舗運営の方針に合わせて選べる3つのデザインモード
より短時間での注文を重視した「かんたんレイアウト」、客単価向上を重視した「標準モード」、店舗デザインを自由に反映できる「フリーレイアウト」の3つのデザインモードを搭載。店舗運営の方針や業態に合わせて、柔軟にカスタマイズ可能。
インバウンド対策に最適な多言語対応、27インチのディスプレイを生かしたリッチなビジュアル訴求
日本語・英語・韓国語・中国語（簡体字／繁体字）の5言語表示を標準搭載。27インチの大画面ディスプレイを生かしたリッチなビジュアル訴求により、インバウンドにもストレスフリーな注文体験を提供。
飲食店に特化した直感的で高機能なメニュー管理システム
『USENレジ』と共通で利用可能なメニュー管理システムを搭載。直感的なUI／UXで、メニュー情報の登録・更新を簡単に実施。さらに、POSレジ分析システムとの連携で、売れ筋商品のABC分析などを基にしたメニュー改善を支援。
その他機能
メニューボード×デジタルサイネージ連携
売れ筋商品やおすすめ商品を動的に表示し、視覚的な訴求力を強化。また、先にメニューを決められることで、待ち時間を軽減。
注文番号の呼び出し×ミュージックビデオ連携
注文番号の呼び出し表示システム『USENコールディスプレイ』に、ミュージックビデオを流し、来店客の商品受け取りまでの待ち時間におけるストレスを軽減、店舗のブランディングにも貢献。
グローリー製 自動釣銭機に対応
現金会計として、奥行き約47cmの省スペースで設置可能なグローリー製最新モデルS1000との接続が可能。
決済端末（PAX「A35」）
クレジットカード、電子マネー、QRコード、全ての電子決済手段に対応可能な決済端末（PAX「A35」）の利用が可能。
『USEN Ticket & Pay』のOSには「Windows 10 IoT Enterprise」を採用しており、店舗ごとの運用やニーズに合わせた柔軟なカスタマイズ開発が可能なほか、すでにタッチパネル式自動券売機システムをお持ちの飲食店は、『LG KIOSK（型番：27KC3JK-C）』単体導入など、店舗の状況に応じて導入が可能です。
飲食店のメリット
省人化への対応
注文受付や会計業務を効率化。ホールスタッフの負担を大幅に軽減し、接客サービスの質向上や人件費最適化を支援。
インバウンド対策の切り札
メニュー写真によるビジュアル訴求と多言語対応により、インバウンドもストレスなく注文でき、機会損失を防止。
客単価向上とマーケティングの高度化
高輝度ディスプレイによる優れた視認性と、多彩なデザインパターン、さらに『USENレジ』と連携してAIを活用したレコメンド機能やデータ分析に基づくメニュー戦略により、従来のオペレーションでは実現が難しかった戦略的な販売促進が可能。
全国約140拠点の専門スタッフによる迅速な導入・保守
専門スタッフが現地調査から設置工事、操作トレーニングまでをワンストップで対応。万が一の機器故障時にも、全国拠点にいるフィールドエンジニアが迅速に駆けつけ、トラブルを解決。また、24時間365日のカスタマーサポート体制により、営業時間外のトラブルにも対応。
両社はセルフオーダーKIOSKの提供を通じて、店舗従業員がサービス提供に、来店客がお店の料理や雰囲気に、“もっと夢中になれる”環境づくりを推進することで、日本の飲食業界の発展に貢献してまいります。さらに今後は、飲食業界で培った知見と技術を生かし、小売・エンターテインメント・サービス業など他業種への展開も視野に、多様な店舗運営のデジタル化と顧客体験価値の向上を目指してまいります。
USENについて
USENは、BGMサービスのリーディングカンパニーとして成長を遂げてきました。その安定的な収益基盤を柱に、デジタル技術を活用したエンターテインメント事業の推進、業務効率化ソリューションの提供（店舗BGM、アプリ、インフラ、POSレジ、配膳ロボット、保証など）を行っています。私たちは【音楽配信の会社】から、お客様の課題に応える【総合ソリューション企業】への挑戦を続けています。
会社名 ：株式会社USEN
所在地 ：東京都品川区上大崎三丁目1番1号 目黒セントラルスクエア
代表者 ：代表取締役社長 貴舩 靖彦
事業内容：店舗DX事業、エンターテインメント事業、音楽配信事業、メディア事業
LGエレクトロニクス・ジャパンについて
LGエレクトロニクス・ジャパンは、家電をはじめとするテクノロジーのグローバルイノベーターであるLGエレクトロニクスの日本法人です。LGエレクトロニクスは、世界中に事業拠点を持ち、約74,000人以上の従業員を擁しており、「ホーム・アプライアンス・ソリューション」、「メディア・エンターテインメント・ソリューション」、「ビークル・ソリューション」、「エコ・ソリューション」の4カンパニー制で、2024年の世界売上高は約87.7兆ウォン（KRW）。テレビ、生活家電、エア・ソリューション、モニター、車載用機器やソリューションにいたるまで、消費者および業務用製品を製造する世界有数の総合家電ブランドとして、お客様の生活をLife’s Goodにするための提案をし続けています。
会社名 ：LG Electronics Japan株式会社
本社 ：東京都中央区京橋2-1-3 京橋トラストタワー15階
代表者 ：代表取締役 孫 成周（ソン・ソンジュウ）
事業内容：LGエレクトロニクス製品の日本向け輸入販売業。テレビ、オーディオ、モニター、ノートパソコン、ホームプロジェクター、衣類ケア家電、空気清浄機、衣類乾燥除湿器の販売、デジタルサイネージ事業、ロボット事業、車載用機器やソリューション事業など
USEN and LG Electronics Partner to Launch “USEN Ticket & Pay” — A Self-Order Kiosk for Restaurants That Boosts Efficiency and Sales
Tokyo, December 17, 2025 — USEN Corporation (Head Office: Shinagawa, Tokyo; CEO: Yasuhiko Kibune), a member of the USEN & U-NEXT GROUP, has partnered with LG Electronics Japan Inc. (Head Office: Chuo, Tokyo; President: Son Sungju) to jointly develop “USEN Ticket & Pay,” a self-order kiosk for restaurants that combines the functions of a ticket vending machine and a self-payment system. Sales officially begin today, December 17.
The high-performance kiosk combines “LG KIOSK” (Model: 27KC3JK-C)—developed by display leader LG Electronics—with proprietary USEN software leveraging its deep expertise in restaurant digital transformation (DX) and POS systems, which together dominate Japan’s paid restaurant POS market.
Additionally, USEN has signed an exclusive distributor agreement with LG Electronics Japan for the LG KIOSK in Japan and will also sell the kiosk hardware separately. This marks LG Electronics Japan’s first domestic sale of its kiosk hardware.
Notes:
-
A “USEN Register” contract is required when installing “USEN Ticket & Pay.”
-
Source: Fuji Chimera Research Institute, “Industry-Specific IT Investment/Digital Solutions Market 2024 Edition,” based on operational stores as of March 2024 (No.1 company share in mobile POS systems).
🔗 USEN Ticket & Pay Service Site
Background of the Collaboration
With worsening labor shortages and growing inbound tourism demand, Japan’s restaurant industry faces the urgent challenge of balancing labor savings and revenue growth.
USEN launched its tablet-based POS series “USEN Register” in 2015 and began selling its integrated hardware and software version in March 2025. It is now used in roughly 30,000 restaurants across Japan. Leveraging a decade of experience in digital transformation and commercial hardware design, USEN introduces this new kiosk line to further support restaurant efficiency.
LG Electronics Japan, a subsidiary of global innovator LG Electronics, operates not only in consumer home appliances but also in commercial and public digital display solutions that contribute to nationwide DX initiatives. Since 2022, LG Electronics has globally expanded its business-targeted kiosk solutions, earning acclaim for high durability, refined design, and display performance worldwide, especially in Korea.
By combining both companies’ strengths, “USEN Ticket & Pay” helps restaurants increase efficiency and maximize sales while introducing LG’s first kiosk hardware to the Japanese market.
Features of “USEN Ticket & Pay”
1. Japan’s first introduction of LG Electronics’ advanced kiosk terminal “LG KIOSK (Model: 27KC3JK-C)”
Equipped with a 27-inch high-resolution display, offering excellent visibility and durable design.
2. Three customizable layout modes to suit store operations
-
Simple Layout: Speeds up ordering.
-
Standard Mode: Focuses on increasing average spend per customer.
-
Free Layout: Allows full visual customization to match store design.
3. Rich visuals and multi-language interface for inbound visitors
Supports five languages — Japanese, English, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese — providing a smooth ordering experience for foreign guests.
4. Intuitive, restaurant-specific menu management system
Menus share integration with “USEN Register,” enabling easy item updates and seamless data synchronization with POS analytics, including ABC analysis for menu optimization.
5. Additional functions
-
Digital menu board integration: Displays best-sellers and specials dynamically, reducing waiting times.
-
Order number + Music Video display: Combines “USEN Call Display” with in-store video playback for a better waiting experience.
-
Compatible with GLORY’s S1000 coin dispenser: Compact 47 cm depth for easy counter installation.
-
Supports all payment types: Credit card, e-money, and QR code via PAX “A35” terminal.
The kiosk runs on Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, enabling flexible customization. Restaurants with existing touchscreen ticket machines can also choose to purchase the LG KIOSK hardware alone.
Benefits for Restaurants
-
Labor efficiency: Automates ordering and checkout to reduce staff workload and optimize labor costs.
-
Inbound readiness: Visual and multilingual menus eliminate communication barriers and prevent missed sales.
-
Higher average spending and advanced marketing: AI-powered recommendations, high-brightness display, and data-driven menu planning support strategic upselling.
-
National installation and support network: Over 140 service centers provide on-site installation, training, maintenance, and 24/7 customer support for peace of mind.
Together, USEN and LG aim to build environments where staff focus on service and customers fully enjoy dining, driving the overall growth of Japan’s restaurant industry. Future expansion into retail, entertainment, and service sectors is also planned, extending digital transformation expertise beyond food service.
About USEN
USEN has grown as Japan’s leading BGM (background music) service company, expanding its business into entertainment, store operation, and DX solutions such as background music systems, POS registers, payment, infrastructure, and robotics.
Continuing its evolution from a “music delivery company” to a “total solutions enterprise”, USEN helps businesses solve operational challenges with smart technology.
Company: USEN Corporation
HQ: 3-1-1 Kamiosaki, Meguro Central Square, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
CEO: Yasuhiko Kibune
Business Areas: Store DX, entertainment, music distribution, media
About LG Electronics Japan
LG Electronics Japan Inc. is the Japanese subsidiary of global innovator LG Electronics, which operates worldwide with over 74,000 employees and consists of four business divisions:
Home Appliance Solutions, Media & Entertainment Solutions, Vehicle Solutions, and Eco Solutions.
In 2024, LG’s global sales reached approximately 87.7 trillion KRW. The company offers a wide range of products — from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, and monitors to automotive and display systems — under its global “Life’s Good” brand philosophy.
Company: LG Electronics Japan Inc.
HQ: 15F, Kyobashi Trust Tower, 2-1-3 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
President: Son Sungju
Business Areas: Import and sales of LG products (TVs, audio, monitors, notebooks, projectors, home appliances, signage, robotics, and automotive solutions)
