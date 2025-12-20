USEN and LG Electronics Partner to Launch “USEN Ticket & Pay” — A Self-Order Kiosk for Restaurants That Boosts Efficiency and Sales

Tokyo, December 17, 2025 — USEN Corporation (Head Office: Shinagawa, Tokyo; CEO: Yasuhiko Kibune), a member of the USEN & U-NEXT GROUP, has partnered with LG Electronics Japan Inc. (Head Office: Chuo, Tokyo; President: Son Sungju) to jointly develop “USEN Ticket & Pay,” a self-order kiosk for restaurants that combines the functions of a ticket vending machine and a self-payment system. Sales officially begin today, December 17.

The high-performance kiosk combines “LG KIOSK” (Model: 27KC3JK-C)—developed by display leader LG Electronics—with proprietary USEN software leveraging its deep expertise in restaurant digital transformation (DX) and POS systems, which together dominate Japan’s paid restaurant POS market.

Additionally, USEN has signed an exclusive distributor agreement with LG Electronics Japan for the LG KIOSK in Japan and will also sell the kiosk hardware separately. This marks LG Electronics Japan’s first domestic sale of its kiosk hardware.

Notes:

A “USEN Register” contract is required when installing “USEN Ticket & Pay.” Source: Fuji Chimera Research Institute, “Industry-Specific IT Investment/Digital Solutions Market 2024 Edition,” based on operational stores as of March 2024 (No.1 company share in mobile POS systems).

🔗 USEN Ticket & Pay Service Site

Background of the Collaboration

With worsening labor shortages and growing inbound tourism demand, Japan’s restaurant industry faces the urgent challenge of balancing labor savings and revenue growth.

USEN launched its tablet-based POS series “USEN Register” in 2015 and began selling its integrated hardware and software version in March 2025. It is now used in roughly 30,000 restaurants across Japan. Leveraging a decade of experience in digital transformation and commercial hardware design, USEN introduces this new kiosk line to further support restaurant efficiency.

LG Electronics Japan, a subsidiary of global innovator LG Electronics, operates not only in consumer home appliances but also in commercial and public digital display solutions that contribute to nationwide DX initiatives. Since 2022, LG Electronics has globally expanded its business-targeted kiosk solutions, earning acclaim for high durability, refined design, and display performance worldwide, especially in Korea.

By combining both companies’ strengths, “USEN Ticket & Pay” helps restaurants increase efficiency and maximize sales while introducing LG’s first kiosk hardware to the Japanese market.

Features of “USEN Ticket & Pay”

1. Japan’s first introduction of LG Electronics’ advanced kiosk terminal “LG KIOSK (Model: 27KC3JK-C)”

Equipped with a 27-inch high-resolution display, offering excellent visibility and durable design.

2. Three customizable layout modes to suit store operations

Simple Layout: Speeds up ordering.

Standard Mode: Focuses on increasing average spend per customer.

Free Layout: Allows full visual customization to match store design.

3. Rich visuals and multi-language interface for inbound visitors

Supports five languages — Japanese, English, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese — providing a smooth ordering experience for foreign guests.

4. Intuitive, restaurant-specific menu management system

Menus share integration with “USEN Register,” enabling easy item updates and seamless data synchronization with POS analytics, including ABC analysis for menu optimization.

5. Additional functions

Digital menu board integration: Displays best-sellers and specials dynamically, reducing waiting times.

Order number + Music Video display: Combines “USEN Call Display” with in-store video playback for a better waiting experience.

Compatible with GLORY’s S1000 coin dispenser: Compact 47 cm depth for easy counter installation.

Supports all payment types: Credit card, e-money, and QR code via PAX “A35” terminal.

The kiosk runs on Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, enabling flexible customization. Restaurants with existing touchscreen ticket machines can also choose to purchase the LG KIOSK hardware alone.

Benefits for Restaurants

Labor efficiency: Automates ordering and checkout to reduce staff workload and optimize labor costs.

Inbound readiness: Visual and multilingual menus eliminate communication barriers and prevent missed sales.

Higher average spending and advanced marketing: AI-powered recommendations, high-brightness display, and data-driven menu planning support strategic upselling.

National installation and support network: Over 140 service centers provide on-site installation, training, maintenance, and 24/7 customer support for peace of mind.

Together, USEN and LG aim to build environments where staff focus on service and customers fully enjoy dining, driving the overall growth of Japan’s restaurant industry. Future expansion into retail, entertainment, and service sectors is also planned, extending digital transformation expertise beyond food service.

About USEN

USEN has grown as Japan’s leading BGM (background music) service company, expanding its business into entertainment, store operation, and DX solutions such as background music systems, POS registers, payment, infrastructure, and robotics.

Continuing its evolution from a “music delivery company” to a “total solutions enterprise”, USEN helps businesses solve operational challenges with smart technology.

Company: USEN Corporation

HQ: 3-1-1 Kamiosaki, Meguro Central Square, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

CEO: Yasuhiko Kibune

Business Areas: Store DX, entertainment, music distribution, media

🔗 Corporate Site

About LG Electronics Japan

LG Electronics Japan Inc. is the Japanese subsidiary of global innovator LG Electronics, which operates worldwide with over 74,000 employees and consists of four business divisions:

Home Appliance Solutions, Media & Entertainment Solutions, Vehicle Solutions, and Eco Solutions.

In 2024, LG’s global sales reached approximately 87.7 trillion KRW. The company offers a wide range of products — from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, and monitors to automotive and display systems — under its global “Life’s Good” brand philosophy.

Company: LG Electronics Japan Inc.

HQ: 15F, Kyobashi Trust Tower, 2-1-3 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

President: Son Sungju

Business Areas: Import and sales of LG products (TVs, audio, monitors, notebooks, projectors, home appliances, signage, robotics, and automotive solutions)

🔗 Corporate Site