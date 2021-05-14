McDonald’s Kiosks and National Federation of the Blind Collaborate

By | May 14, 2021
0 Comment

From the NFB May 2021

Editors Note:  McDonald’s owns about 5% of its nearly 14,000 domestic locations and the remainder are franchised. McDonald’s has more than 39,000 locations worldwide. 

Blind Americans Commend McDonald’s for Commitment to Accessibility

McDonalds Drive Thru Kiosks

McDonalds Drive Thru Kiosks

Baltimore, Maryland (May 2021): The National Federation of the Blind, America’s civil rights organization of the blind, and McDonald’s USA announce a collaboration to make McDonald’s self-service kiosks in company-owned, U.S. restaurants even more accessible to customers who are blind. McDonald’s USA’s company-owned restaurants will implement these enhancements by December 31, 2021.

Using new and advanced technology, enhancements to existing accessibility features include screen-reading software, tactile keypads and the ability for customers to connect their headphones or ear buds to the kiosk and independently place their orders by responding to audio prompts.

“More accessible self-service kiosks are a win both for McDonald’s guests who are blind and for its company-owned restaurants, since they will allow us fully independent access to the menu and ordering options without assistance from restaurant employees or other patrons,” said Mark Riccobono, President of the National Federation of the Blind. “We commend McDonald’s for quickly working with us to implement these innovations and hope that McDonald’s leadership in the industry will serve as an example to encourage other restaurant brands to incorporate accessibility into their customer-service technology plans and specifications.”

The enhancements will be incorporated into 100 percent of existing kiosks in California and 25 percent of existing kiosks in each company-owned restaurant in other U.S. states. McDonald’s will also incorporate these upgrades into all kiosks that are installed in any U.S. restaurant after July 1, 2021, including new kiosks that suppliers are approved to sell to franchised restaurants.

McDonald’s and the National Federation of the Blind will continue to collaborate on training for restaurant staff in company-owned restaurants and other innovations impacting McDonald’s guests who are blind.

“At McDonald’s, inclusion means opening our doors to everyone, and finding ways to exceed customers’ unique needs,” Myrna Bell, McDonald’s Senior Director, Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Strategic Engagement, said. “We are proud to partner with the National Federation of the Blind to offer innovative solutions for our customers and help make everyone’s McDonald’s experience even more accessible and enjoyable.”

McDonald’s kiosks currently include multiple accessibility features, including a reach mode for guests with reach limitations, a screen magnifier, ample clear floor space and a customer assistance call button designed to alert restaurant crew members that a guest may require assistance.

###

About the National Federation of the Blind
The National Federation of the Blind, headquartered in Baltimore, defends the rights of blind people of all ages and provides information and support to families with blind children, older Americans who are losing vision, and more. Founded in 1940, the NFB is the transformative membership and advocacy organization of blind Americans with affiliates, chapters, and divisions in the fifty states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico. We believe in the hopes and dreams of blind people and work together to transform them into reality. Learn more about our many programs and initiatives at nfb.org.

About McDonalds USA:
McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to nearly 25 million customers every day. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

CONTACT
Chris Danielsen
Director of Public Relations
National Federation of the Blind
410-659-9314, extension 2330
410-262-1281 (cell)
[email protected]
Juliette Alper
Media Relations Supervisor – Crisis & Issues
McDonald’s Global Communications
[email protected]
ADA Kiosk McDonalds Kiosks
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for most Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 25 years in the kiosk industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.

Related Posts