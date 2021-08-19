G2E Kiosk Tradeshow Preview

Gaming Kiosk News G2E

The American Gaming Association (AGA), with partner Reed Exhibitions, formally announced plans to move forward with Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2021 as an in-person event with additional virtual components October 4–7, 2021 (Education: October 4-7 | Expo Hall: October 5-7) at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.Jun 1, 2021

G2E has always been on the top tier “Go To List” for kiosk market people. Player loyalty kiosks have been a great business for Olea Kiosks and many of the casinos are offering more services such as Check-In and Food Order Kiosks. A tremendous amount of digital signage and wayfinders are deeply embedded into Casinos. Here is the Registration Link

KMA Members At The Show

Nanoptix in 2036. Meet Bruno Roy and team. Nanoptix is a global provider of thermal printing solutions and technologies for the gaming, lottery, kiosk, POS and amusement industries. Nanoptix has earned a reputation of excellent value and customer support, with superior technology at a very competitive price. Add to your show plan

SuzoHapp in 4233. SUZOHAPP is a world leader in the manufacturing and distribution of gaming, amusement, and sports betting products. Serving operators and OEMs for over 60 years, SUZOHAPP carries a vast portfolio of components available for immediate distribution and for developing custom built solutions. Add to your show planner.

Other Notables

Advantech and NIDEC Sankyo

Health and Safety Guidelines

Effective July 30, 2021, Nevada adopted the updated CDC Mask Guidance. At this time, in line with state and local regulations, all individuals are required to wear a face covering while attending G2E. We are monitoring this closely and will continue to adjust our face covering requirements to align with state, local, and venue requirements at the time of the event.

For more information

