Reported on Vital Vegas Feb 20202 – MGM Resorts testing automated beverage dispenser in casino. It appears to be situated in service area so it would actually be operated by employees. The bartender remains. It’ll be awhile before conversational AI (and customer charge method) are developed. Thanks to Frank at Olea Kiosks.

While everyone involved with the roll-out of drink dispensing machines have been sworn to secrecy (suck it, NDAs), we’ve heard from several employees they’re bracing for what could be the first wave of machines replacing jobs traditionally done by humans.

It’s no wonder Las Vegas unions dug their heels in during the recent contract negotiations. One of the sticking points: Automation.

It’s clear the union knew changes were coming and did their best to ensure employees losing their jobs would at least be treated fairly. Union leaders and members have said publicly they are “legitimately worried” about touchscreen beverage ordering systems.

It turns out they had good reason to be worried.

