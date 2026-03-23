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Last Updated on March 23, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Trade Show Report

It’s never a dull moment in the amusement business, but last week’s Amusement Expo International show in Las Vegas pushed the industry’s excitement into a higher gear.

Attendees at the Las Vegas Convention Center indulged in a barrage of gamification innovations – personalization technologies such as immersive reality, AI holograms and avatars – that augment the customer experience and will find application in other environments, such as retail and hospitality.

Not to mention the integrated payments, data analytics and other management tools that amusement industry pioneers are using to master the expectations of an increasingly tech savvy customer.

KioskIndustry.org walked the show floor with an eye on innovations shaping the customer experience and boosting amusement venue operational efficiency.

Top 5 trends from the trade show floor:

1) Personalization and customer experience continue to evolve

The amusement sector continues to command a leadership role in interactive customer experience innovation. Such progress included location specific mobile apps, mixed reality (VR, AR and digital projection), versatile payments, touchscreens, self-service kiosks and digital signage, much of which reduces wait times and encourages upselling.The InstaVR Arena from DIVR Labs HQ combines free-roaming immersive, multiplayer game play with automated onboarding and unattended operation in an enclosed structure.

The Valo Jump from Valo Motion offers an interactive mixed reality experience that allows players to see themselves inside a projected video game while jumping.

An interactive holographic AI avatar from Lumina becomes an expert on any topic with knowledge base uploads, such as understanding a company’s products, and transforms into a personal assistant familiar with a particular industry’s terminology and procedures.

2) Payment handling technology advances

The amusement sector continues to serve as a bellwether industry for payment handling, with several exhibitors introducing both hardware and software offerings that make payments faster for customers and easier for venues to track and manage.

On the hardware side, American Changer Corp., Pyramid Technologies Inc., International Currency Technologies and Klopp International Inc. debuted equipment that enables currency recycling, payment processing, currency counting and sorting.

On the software side, Intercard, PayRange, Cantaloupe, Nayax, Semnox Solutions and Service First Processing all showcased systems that deliver reports of cash and credit revenue on demand via mobile or at the location, and/or integrates with other business management functions.

3) Prize and redemption kiosks keep building excitement

Ticket and prize redemption products continued to dominate much of the show floor, with exhibitors raising the excitement bar and allowing customers to maximize play time.

Exhibits displayed redemption terminals offering card charging; customizable designs such as topper brackets for running looping videos, pricing information and promotional offers; ticket redemption concepts including a ticket redemption machine that doubles as a voucher merchandiser; and a combination redemption/lottery ticket machine.

The ICEE Slush Rush IP redemption/merchandiser from Baytek Entertainment allows guests to race against time to fill 50 cups of various sizes and flavors. Players fill cups with the five ICEE flavors, with spills adding to their time as they wait for clean up. By connecting gameplay with food and beverage sales, the single-player ICEE Slush Rush not only entertains guests but also drives incremental sales.

The Tower Ball from Sega Amusements International invites players to hit a red ball launcher to send the ball up the tower, aiming for one of the “win” zones. Players must judge the strength of each launch to target the bonus win zone which can shift with every play.

4) Venue operational enhancement integrates play data with operating metrics

Venue operational enhancement also took center stage as exhibitors continue to develop ways to integrate personalization data with operating metrics.

Operational enhancements included AI and real-time data analytics to manage customer traffic, prioritize tasks, schedule messages (to both customers and staff), identify customer pain points and highlight customer marketing opportunities.

Enhancements included:

S oftware for family entertainment centers to help operators simplify ticketing, POS, memberships and bookings

Modules for connecting cashless payment with the guest interaction data across games

Modules for managing time based attractions to maximize attraction capacity

An AI powered virtual office offering virtual drop-in meetings

CenterEdge’s cashless payment system integrates with the company’s Advantage Suite, simplifying guest interactions across self-service kiosks and games. From the moment the guest taps to play through their final redemption, each interaction automatically syncs with the system.

The VPOS Touch from Nayax monitors machines in real-time with updated information on all aspects of the business operation including inventory management, cash and credit monitoring, alerts, sales reports and analytics. The system allows operators to manage all of their machines at once by assigning control of machines, physical areas, data or reports to employees or facility managers.

The Time Tracker from Sacoa Cashless System enables operators to manage activities such as trampoline parks, climbing walls, soft play centers and other timed attractions while automating session control and maximizing attraction capacity. A handheld device communicates wirelessly with electronic wristbands to set a timer, which changes the wristband’s color based on remaining play time.

5) Claw machines continue to evolve and expand

Glassfront claw machines, also known as crane machines which are mainstays in family entertainment centers and family restaurants, were omnipresent across the show floor. Claw machines are skill based machines with variable prize payouts, which are oftentimes plush toys or other novelties. Players navigate a joystick to guide a mechanical claw.

Claw machines have become considerably more colorful in recent years, featuring cabinets with acrylic and LED lights, sometimes flashing, and customized marques across the top that feature scrolling marketing messages.

The mechanical claw systems have become more imaginative than the traditional “catch” style claws. In some machines, the user guides the claw to a rotating base of compartments holding packages with small handles on top for the claw to hook.

Like other game machines, claw machines capitalize on popular consumer entertainment brands such as Pokemon, Ghostbusters and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Trade show highlights

Following are highlights from the trade show floor in alphabetical order.

AETI Global Ltd.

AETI Global Ltd. Co., a provider of self-service entertainment technology, introduced its Magic Claw Mini machine, a claw machine designed for self service locations like amusement parks and live events.

The steel based machine offers four illuminated player stations for simultaneous play and features a card reader and sound system.

The company also showed several other concepts, including its Magic Phone Case customized phone case dispensing machine to allow users to upload any image they want and print it as the cover for a phone case. The machine creates and dispenses the phone case for various phone models, including iPhones and Samsung phones.

All Star Coin Supply

All Star Coin Supply, a supplier of gaming, ATM and amusement equipment, showcased its redemption terminal featuring a cash or gift card customizable design and real-time cloud service options for monitoring machine activity.

The company also provided information about its Firepot Gaming machines, for which it serves as exclusive U.S. distributor. Firepot Gaming develops land based slots, video bingo games and management software.

All Star Coin Supply also offers 8 Line game machines, amusement machines, ATM machines, bill acceptors, billiards, vending machines, replacement parts, skill redemption games and slot machines.

American Changer Corp.

American Changer Corp., a manufacturer of money handling equipment, introduced its card recycle kiosk, a freestanding kiosk for recycling payment cards featuring a white or black cabinet cover.

The kiosk – 40 inches high by 8 inches wide by 4 inches deep – has a locked front door with a removable box for easy emptying.

A check balance reader can attach at the top of the kiosk to allow customers to check their balances before depositing the card.

A base plate upgrade and a custom decal upgrade are available.

Amusement Connect

Amusement Connect, a provider of a game card system that centralizes data from arcade attractions and redemption, introduced its Paystation Steely XT self-serve kiosk for game card transactions that dispenses and reloads game cards.

The kiosk features a topper bracket for running looping videos, pricing information and promotional offers. The kiosk can be customized with wraps, logos and other design elements.

The kiosk also features the option of adding a second card dispenser and bill acceptor, as well as dual dispensers with up to an 800-card capacity, a dual bill acceptor and a TV mounting bracket.

The kiosk is 69 inches high by 22 inches wide and 12 inches deep, weighing 196 pounds.

The company also introduced its Mobilmech, a device that integrates mobile payment options into existing games using the AMI Play App or Mobile Connect, without altering current payment methods.

Approvely

Approvely, a provider of transaction processing security focused on high risk payments, described its fraud protection technology.

The software combines behavior analytics, velocity monitoring, device intelligence and rule automation to prevent unauthorized transactions and reduce chargebacks.

The platform integrates gateway, tokenization, encryption and settlement technologies to support current and emerging payment methods.

Risk management tools also include behavioral fraud monitoring, pattern based risk scoring, anomaly detection, real-time alerts and proactive dispute prevention.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., a maker of arcade games, offered a range of attractions headlined by Golden Pirate, an immersive, two-player shooting game featuring dynamic motion based integration.

The company displayed its Looney Tunes Red Zone Rush, which combines the global appeal of the iconic Looney Tunes brand with competitive, ticket-driven game play.

It also highlighted the continued momentum behind its Pac-Man kiddie range, including Pac-Man Kiddie Ride, Pac-Man Whacker and Pac-Man Baller Jr.

Furthering the Pac-Man theme, the company showed its Pac-Man Whack the Ghosties redemption game that puts a spin on the classic whacking machine.

The Pac-Man Whack the Ghosties machine turns the ghosts into physical targets, inviting players to smash their way to a higher score. The tactile experience features neon visuals and sound effects designed to capture the attention of passersby.

Baytek Entertainment

Baytek Entertainment, a manufacturer of game and redemption machines, introduced ticket redemption themes and a ticket redemption machine that doubles as a voucher merchandiser.

The ICEE Slush Rush 1P redemption/merchandiser allows guests to race against time to fill 50 cups of various sizes and flavors. Players fill cups with the five ICEE flavors, with spills adding to their time as they wait for clean up.

The single player model features an optional integrated thermal printer which creates opportunities for promotions. Operators can issue custom vouchers or offers directly to players, encouraging visits to the snack bar or redemption counter for free or discounted ICEE beverages and other products.

By connecting gameplay with food-and-beverage sales, the single-player ICEE Slush Rush not only entertains guests but also drives incremental revenue.

The company also showed the Perfect Pump 1P, a gas station themed redemption machine that invites players to grab the gas handle and try to match the target sale as the digital readout climbs. By releasing the pump at the right time, they win the Perfect Pump Bonus.

Perfect Pump comes in standard, mid-grade and premium play modes, all of which allow players to choose their payout level. The higher the grade, the better the chance to increase winnings.

The company’s Dippin’ Dots Drop redemption machine is a multi-station game that lets up to three players race the clock to catch 50 colorful Dots in rotating ice cream bowls. The more Dots caught, the more tickets won, while a progressive bonus for a perfect game keeps players chasing the ultimate payout.

Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe Inc., a provider of automated retail technology, displayed its arcade card payment system. Features include:

Support for credit, debit, mobile and play card transactions

Single card batching that saves amusement operators on processing fees

The ability to link up to 50 card readers to a single kiosk hub

Customizable value loading and reward bonuses

Remote card dispensing and value reloading

The ability to link arcades to enable cards to work at multiple locations

The company also presented card readers, including:

The G11 pulse kit to update coin operated machines with cashless payment acceptance

The Engage Pulse, including an all-in-one touchscreen telemeter/card reader pulse interface adapter

The Engage Combo Pulse to equip space constrained machines with cashless acceptance, including an all-in-one touchscreen telemeter/card reader pulse interface adapter

CenterEdge Software

CenterEdge Software, a provider of POS solutions and payment processing for the amusements and entertainment trade, showcased its CenterEdge Play cashless system that connects with the company’s Advantage Suite, simplifying guest interactions across kiosks, games attractions and more.

The cashless solution ties game room and attraction management into a single, streamlined workflow. From the moment the guest taps to play through their final redemption, each interaction syncs automatically.

The company also showed its CenterEdge Advantage Long Term Support, offering features designed to streamline how teams manage events and communicate with guests to expand membership options and strengthen payment security.

The enhanced services allow venues to manage event communications with simplified check-in workflows and communication customization tools.

An Embed waiver link codes directly into event invites and email templates, allowing attendees to attach their existing waivers or complete a new one when accepting an invitation, automatically linking their information to the event.

Chengdu Usingwin Technology Co. Ltd.

Chengdu Usingwin Technology Co. Ltd., a manufacturer of self-service kiosk integration products, displayed its gaming and redemption kiosks.

The wall-mounted redemption machines include a bill acceptor, coin acceptor, thermal printer, QR code scanner and adjustable POS holder.

The floor standing kiosks with bill dispensers include a 23.6-inch touch panel, a barcode/QR code scanner, a money slot, a bill dispenser, a cash dispenser, a cash redemption module, a camera and a lightstrip around the base.

The company’s slot machines are compatible with C/J-shaped curved screens and feature LED ambient lighting, NFC reader, barcode/QR code scanner, QR code scanner and adjustable POS stand.

The gaming machines feature a built-in security lock, a cash recycler, a spectral payout cash recycler and a bill acceptor.

Clear Digital

Clear Digital, a provider of digital signage solutions, demonstrated its interactive digital meal menus that update pricing and highlight specials.

The digital menus include features such as full high resolution, rechargeable 10-plus hour battery powered design, portable mobility and versatile content management,

The company’s digital menus include a tabletop touchscreen display, a tab tall touchscreen digital display, a way interactive digital signage display, a non-interactive display, an Evo Roll Digital A-Frame, an Evo Roll Pro Digital A-Frame, an Evo Tall Digital A-Frame and an Evo Tall Pro Digital A-Frame.

CountR GmbH

CountR GmbH, a manufacturer of payment solutions, introduced its CashIO mycro for all types of cashless transactions, enabling payment processing across a wide range of applications.

The CashIO mycro combines multiple payment and identification technologies in a single device and is available for both wall-mounted and stand-mounted installations.

The machine, powered by LinuxOS, supports ticket redemption/issuing as well as card redemption/charging.

Features include a scanner, an integrated camera, full POS functionality, multi-currency support, remote monitoring, a card reader, ticket-in/ticket-out support for ticket redemption and printing, a receipt printer and cryptocurrency payment.

DIVR Labs HQ

DIVR Labs HQ, a developer and operator of immersive, location-based VR attractions, showcased its InstaVR Arena, which it describes as the first full self-service, free-roam virtual reality attraction, combining immersive, multiplayer game play with automated onboarding and unattended operation in an enclosed structure.

The 30-square-meter footprint with a 16-square-foot play area can serve up to six players at a time, 24 players per hour. Users register and pay to play in the aluminum panel enclosed arena at a self-service kiosk with credit card or RFID payment.

Players get their VR headsets at automated drawers within the enclosure, which is monitored by a security camera mounted on a display screen. An audiovisual screen then guides players into the game.

Inhouse games include Intense Zombie Shooter Last Stand, Caribbean Adventure Party Ship, Spooky Mystery Adventure Haunted Mansion, Kid-Friendly Shooter Insiders, Tactical Co-Op Shooter Aim Assault and Kids Fantasy Adventure Faraway Kingdom.

The arena also features built-in cleaning equipment and a trash can.

ECS

ECS, which stands for Entropy Cabinet Solutions, a provider of gaming, kiosk, server rack and sheet metal products, displayed a ticket redemption kiosk and a combination ticket redemption/lottery ticket dispensing kiosk.

The ticket redemption kiosk offers large-capacity banknote storage space to allow dispensing of multiple denominations. Integrated with gaming machines, players can complete the coin exchange process through scanning after finishing a game.

The kiosk not only replaces manual currency exchange services, but also serves as a simplified ATM, enabling cash withdrawal and bill break functions.

Features include: a 21.5-inch digital screen, a scanner, a bill dispense capacity of four cassettes totaling up to 4,000 notes, a printer, a camera, and an optional bill acceptor, card reader and pin pad.

The Pull-Star kiosk offers a cloud based combination lottery ticket dispensing and redemption kiosk featuring a touchscreen and four-column pull tab dispenser for dispensing tickets. The ticket dispenser has a capacity of up to 1,000 tickets per column and a dispensing speed of up to 15.5 tickets per second.

The Pull-Star also offers a scanner, bill acceptor, bill dispenser and printer.

Embed

Embed, a technology provider for the amusement industry, displayed its enhanced unattended payments offering through its recently announced partnership with Windcave, a global payments platform.

The Windcave platform accepts both unattended cashless and PIN-less payment transactions, featuring a 2.3-inch color screen, a card insert indicator LED and three backlit function buttons. The Windcave platform meets industry compliance certifications to enable secure contact and contactless transactions.

The Embed/Windcave partnership is designed to provide payouts within three business days, competitive processing rates and transparent pricing, according to the company.

GeWeTe GmbH

GeWeTe GmbH, a provider of cash handling technology and a first time AEI exhibitor, introduced its automated ticket redemption and gift card issuing kiosk which allows players to purchase ticket-in/ticket-out tickets to play the coin operated machines.

When cashing out, the player can exchange the ticket for a gift card, while split payments can be processed with a portion of the ticket won going to the gift card and another to another playable ticket-in/ticket-out ticket. Features also include:

Banknote acceptor with a cash box of 500 or 1,000 banknotes/tickets

23.8-inch LCD touch panel with LED frame

Magnetic card dispenser with a 400-card capacity

RFID card system offering personalized access to the service menu by the staff

Thermal printer for receipts and audit reports

Ticket printer to issue barcoded tickets with credit

UPS/battery backup unit

Ticket purchase capability, enabling purchases by cash or cashless, including debit card and Apple and Google Play

PC based technology with options via the service menu, including resetting faults and email notification

Goldfinger

Goldfinger, a manufacturer of touchscreen display monitors, introduced its upgraded LED controller for gaming kiosks and self-service displays. The web app requires no downloads and enables intuitive user interface, live visualization and customized colors, speed and direction.

According to a Goldfiner LinkedIn post, the LED controller can perform channel control, profile management and flash memory functions.

It can also organize lighting configurations and can configure six independent LED channels with real-time visual preview.

It can also store profiles directly on a computer to flash other controllers for instant recall.

The board allows direct control of a monitor’s LED lights to allow adjustments, such as size, brightness, custom colors for branding and more.

Guangzhou Credfort Import & Export Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou Credfort Import & Export Co. Ltd., a manufacturer of industrial equipment, components, tools and toys, displayed the latest version of its four-player Moon Station claw game machine.

Once the player captures one of the toys in the top section, the prize drops down to the catch cabin.

The machine’s customizable design consists of a cabinet with acrylic lights and can be supplied in a wooden carton package with an interior air bubble.

Incredivend

Incredivend, provider of the Skittles Remix Digital Kiosk, presented an M&Ms branded Remix interactive candy machine that lets customers mix and match their own custom blend of Skittles using a touchscreen interface.

Once the customer selects the individual M&Ms brand they wish to mix and pays on the touchscreen, the machine dispenses the M&Ms from the canisters into the horizontal chute where they get mixed before dispensing into a cup for the customer.

Innovative Kiosk Technologies

Innovative Kiosk Technologies introduced its OmniKiosk, a state-of-the-art ticket redemption kiosk powered by SenWIN software, designed for ticket validation and redemption.

The kiosk features Pyramid Technologies’ redemption security that utilizes Phoenix and Reliance thermal printers.

Powered by Windows 10 Pro, the kiosk features a 21.5-inch multitouch LCD screen, a Reliance ticket-in/ticket-out thermal printer, a ScanHome SH-7500 barcode scanner, a cash dispenser, a Platinum bill acceptor and a POS payment terminal card reader.

The company also highlighted its Credit Stream kiosk for remote crediting systems. The agnostic crediting solution allows for a fully self-serviced system that can be used on any game and machine.

Each game features a terminal enclosure that communicates directly with the ticket redemption terminal to manage credits. When credits are added at the ticket redemption terminal, the connection box instantly syncs. After playing, the Sentry printer issues a receipt with a unique QR code. To redeem, the player scans the code at the ticket redemption terminal.

Intercard

Intercard, a provider of cashless payment systems for family entertainment centers and other venues, displayed its newly released Impulse Plus reader that takes more types of payments and allows more upsells.

Part of the company’s iReader series, the Impulse Plus accepts credit card payments in addition to coin payments. The reader features a color touchscreen and can deliver reports of cash and credit card revenues on demand via mobile or at the location, offering greater efficiency than credit card readers that only generate reports at the end of the day.

The Impulse Plus supports cellular and Wi-Fi enabled payments, including QR code payments, and offers enterprise cloud based management and does not require an onsite kiosk or server.

International Currency Technologies (ICT)

International Currency Technologies (ICT), a manufacturer of currency handling equipment, highlighted its TAO series bill acceptor.

The bill acceptors feature:

4-way bill acceptance

New generation verification system

Optimized sensors

Anti-stringing efficiency

Bill-jam-free function

Lockable cashbox

Selectable interfaces such as USB and RS222

Automatic sensor calibration

Flash ROM update software

The company also displayed its A6E/V6E series bill acceptor, featuring auto calibrating and four-way bill insertion.

Klopp International Inc.

Klopp International Inc., a manufacturer and reseller of coin and currency counters, sorters and related supplies, demonstrated its own branded equipment as well as Kisan America Inc. models.

Klopp coin counters process all circulating U.S. coins and five token sizes. Larger tokens can be processed upon request. All models can be factory adjusted to count foreign coins and tokens.

Klopp coin sorters separate up to four different coins or tokens into individual coin boxes. The standard Model SE sorts quarters, nickels, dimes and pennies. Other configurations are available upon request that can process dollars, tokens or non-U.S. coins.

The Kisan Newton Mini is a single pocket currency counter that uses full color imaging with dual contact image sensor scanning to recognize banknotes and to discriminate denominations. The counter will process a stack of mixed bills and give a total dollar amount and total number of bills, and a breakdown of the contents by denomination. The Mini also captures the serial numbers of the bills.

The Kisan Newton-A is a two-pocket currency discriminator that uses full color contact image sensor image scanning to recognize banknotes and to discriminate denominations. The two-pocket design, with a stacker and a reject pocket, allows the Newton-A to count and off-sort without stopping. When counting, suspect banknotes and unrecognizable banknotes automatically divert to the reject pocket, assuring the operator continuous operation.

The company also offers cash recyclers, smart safes, coin crimpers and accessories.

Lumina

Lumina, a provider of interactive AI avatar holograms, introduced one of its AI avatar holograms operated from a touchscreen kiosk.

Host locations can choose from a library of pre-built AI avatars, each with a unique personality and capabilities. Users can also customize avatars to their specific needs.

The holographic avatar can become an expert in any topic with custom knowledge base uploads, such as understanding a company’s products or a personal assistant familiar with a particular industry’s terminology and procedures. The avatar can be trained by uploading documents, manuals and databases.

The system comes with a fully enclosed holographic fan unit, as well as an integrated Bose speaker, optional caster wheels and a self-service tablet kiosk for staff and customers.

Musbox

Musbox, provider of a mobile karaoke kiosk, invited attendees to enjoy the karaoke experience inside its karaoke booth, including recording their own singing in the unit’s microphone.

The 4.59-foot wide by 8.27 feet deep high by 4.04 feet deep kiosk built with a soundproof metal frame also offers an app that lets users share their performances via social media. Features include:

Instant video via QR code

Private sound-proof booth

Studio quality sound

More than 60,000 licensed songs

Built-in air conditioning

Two interior display screens

Two pairs of headphones

Two microphones

Two built-in video cameras

Two seats

Nano

Nano, a manufacturer of cashless technology solutions, demonstrated its self-service Cardmaster V8 kiosk that allows guests to register and buy new membership cards.

Guests can register as members directly at the kiosk and instantly receive an RFID card. They can also top up their cards and complete payment.

The kiosk also allows members to issue multiple sub-cards to children or friends, all linked to and deducted from a single account balance.

The CartMaster V20 Pro version offers multiple price selection buttons to allow selection of pricing options and member discounts.

The company’s TicketMaster V20 allows guests to select ticket types on screen and complete payment via cash or credit card. Members who purchase multi-visit passes can retrieve tickets at the kiosk upon arrival.

Nayax Ltd.

Nayax Ltd., a commerce enablement technology provider, highlighted its VPOS reader that integrates with telemetry, cashless clearance, monitoring, management and business intelligence. The VPOS Touch monitors machines in real time with updated information on all aspects of a business operation including inventory, cash monitoring, alerts, sales reports and analytics.

The reader allows operators to manage all of their machines at once by assigning control of specific machines, areas, data or reports to employees or facility managers. Operators can also save time by performing bulk actions.

The company’s AI enabled Tipago platform offers a cloud-based management system and monetization system for amusement locations that allows venues to replace legacy card systems.

The platform offers players an app that provides a customized experience based on their playing habits and preferences while providing amusement operators with insights about their games, venue and players’ experience.

PAI Powered by Brinks

PAI Powered by Brinks, a provider of cash management solutions for ATMs, highlighted its Vantage Technical Services, a nationwide vaulting program, covering cash loading ATMs, cash forecasting, terminal uptime monitoring and software updates.

The system supports non-bank ATM cycles, aided by technicians trained on Genmega and Hyoung machines.

The company also highlighted its remote machine service, including auto resets, diagnostics, real-time error alerts and balances.

The system’s on-demand pricing control allows operators to control pricing at the ATM based on special events, lottery jackpots and promotional discounts.

PayRange LLC

PayRange LLC, a provider of mobile payment solutions and hardware for automated retail, showcased its BluTap self-pour technology solution that integrates connectivity, age verification and cashless payments.

Users can verify their age using the PayRange age verification service, ensuring every sale is a responsible and compliant transaction. BluTap also features built-in over-consumption controls, ensuring venues and businesses can responsibly sell adult beverages without staff supervision.

The BluTap device installs on tap equipment to enable both cashless payments and age verification. The solution utilizes the connectivity of the user’s phone along with built-in encryption protocols to eliminate the need for network access.

BluTap eliminates the shortcomings of other self-pour technology; no RFID cards, manual ID checks, payment terminals, POS integration or dedicated network connections required.

PayRange also demonstrated KioSoft Technologies cashless payment and IoT solutions, having recently acquired that company.

Pixel Games

Pixel Games, provider of an interactive gaming floor, introduced its newest offering, featuring a tile-based game play that enables limitless game concepts and immersive interactive technology. The floor integrates with a variety of arcade POS debit systems.

Players can locate reservations, create or edit profiles and sync their RFID wristbands. The RFID Pixel cards enable the player to buy game time or game credits and choose their favorite games and play levels.

The company’s ecosystem features unique code names while avatars give players a digital identity within the venue.

The system’s stat tracking leaderboards turn a casual game into a competitive sport by encouraging players to return to improve their rankings. Gamified milestones provide incentives for return visits, increasing a guest’s lifetime value.

The company’s game library includes both single and multiplayer games, encompassing a variety of game types.

Puloon Technology Inc.

Puloon Technology Inc., a provider of banking automation and automatic fare collection technology, showcased banknote dispensers for self-serve kiosks, games and ATMs.

The company’s ECDM (economic cash dispensing module) stainless steel based banknote dispenser for retail kiosks and ATMs offers up to four lockable cash cassettes with 1,800 notes capacity per each and a security reject box for abnormal notes.

Features include: front access; one, two and four denominations available; four notes per second dispensing speed; and roller-to-roller feeding.

The LCDM (low cost cash dispensing module) banknote dispenser series for retail ATM, gaming and self-service kiosks is designed for low cost of ownership.

Features include: front access; one, two and four denominations available; 3.5 notes per second dispensing; and approximately 1,000 new notes capacity.

Pyramid Technologies Inc.

Pyramid Technologies Inc., a manufacturer of payment technology, showcased its Platinum bill acceptor for cash acceptance. Features include:

Currency support: Validates $1, $5, $10, $20, $50, and $100 bills

Anti-stringing: Integrated dual-stage optical and mechanical anti-stringing technology to prevent fraud

Security validation: Utilizes ultraviolet LEDs during operation for superior counterfeit detection

Power and I/O: 12 VDC standard, with optional 24 VDC MDB and 120 VAC configurations

No DIP switches: Configuration and firmware updates are handled easily via a simple USB flash drive or PC

Auto-calibration: Internal sensors ensure the unit never requires manual calibration

Bill capacity: Choose from 150-, 500-, 1000- or 2000-bill cassettes to fit the hardware footprint

Security: A lockable, removable cash box is available

The company also introduced its Sentry Enterprise security solution dashboard that tracks security, cash flow and machine activity in real time. A GPS satellite pings the routing system and sends data to the network.

Rite Touch Distribution

Rite Touch Distribution, a provider of gaming equipment, highlighted its Vortex redemption kiosk and its 43-inch curved capacitive touchscreen gaming cabinet.

The ticket redemption kiosk allows users to redeem prizes with a printed QR code. The kiosk uses Pyramid PHX-SEN02 printers and includes the following features:

Up to six 400 note cassettes

CAT5 Internet cable for optional online features

Removable cash dispensing unit

Optional thermal printer with 3.125-inch paper

Vault with programmable digital combination

Battery backup for uninterrupted operation during power outages

Optional online interface with mobile app for remote controls.

The company’s 43-inch curved capacitive touchscreen monitor gaming kiosk works with Banilla, Aurora, IGS and other games. Features include:

Padded rubber trim around button panel with cup holder and USB charging port

Programmable color changing LED trim lighting

ICT TAO bill acceptor

Pyramid PHX-SEN02 printer

Puck shackle lock on side of money door welded bards for padlocks on the other side and on the board access door

Rear wheels with rear mounted handles for installation and movement

Standard 36/10 Pin Cherry Master 8 liner harness

Roam

Roam, an AI powered virtual office, introduced its virtual drop-in meetings to the amusement trade as a first time AEI exhibitor.

The virtual office, a graphical representation of an office on a computer interface, allows a business to hold a companywide meeting on one screen connected to remote locations. The virtual office presents a view of the people present in the spaces and highlights who is talking to who.

Participants can receive detailed AI notes from the meeting within minutes.

An immersive “all hands theater” allows participants to present ideas in a live environment that mimics a live theater stage with a live audience. The audience can laugh, clap and boo in stereo audio.

A “whisper in audience rows” feature allows participants to talk to one another privately during a presentation.

A “backstage” feature allows presentation teams to coordinate their presentation. It also allows “stage hands” to control the screen, play media and coordinate conversations during presentations.

Roller

Roller, a technology provider for the amusement and attractions trades, discussed its cloud-based software for family entertainment centers to help operators simplify ticketing, POS, memberships, bookings and more.

Features include POS, self-serve kiosks, online ticketing, memberships, party bookings, gift cards, waivers, guest feedback, online food and beverage, inventory control, reporting and analytics, payments, API integrations, access control, capacity management, cashless wallets and printer management.

Sacoa Cashless System

Sacoa Cashless System, a provider of revenue management solutions for the amusement industry, showcased its Time Tracker solution designed to simplify the management of time-based attractions. The Time Tracker enables operators to manage activities such as trampoline parks, climbing walls, soft play centers and other timed attractions while automating session control and maximizing attraction capacity.

The handheld device communicates with electronic wristbands to set a timer within the wristbands, which change color based on remaining play time.

The device transmits data wirelessly and can configure time checkpoints based on time status and color – green for active, yellow for almost up and red for expired.

The company also displayed its redemption and prize management solutions, along with the expansion of real-time telemetry through KwikPay, which allows users to scan a QR code with a mobile device to pay for and activate machines.

Sega Amusements International

Sega Amusements International, a manufacturer of amusement arcade games and merchandise, entertained attendees with its new Tower Ball skill-based redemption game featuring edge lighting.

Players hit a red ball launcher to send the ball up the tower, aiming for one of the win zones. Players must judge the strength of each launch to target the bonus win zone and maximize their ticket payout.

Players are able to win tickets with every play, but the bonus win zone can shift dynamically with every play.

The game is 117 inches high by 33 inches wide and 55 inches deep, weighing 511 pounds.

Semnox Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Semnox Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a technology solutions provider for the amusement trade, demonstrated its Parafait suite of solutions for automating and streamlining all aspects of the customer journey for family entertainment centers, amusement parks, food courts and restaurants.

Solutions for FECs include POS, self-service kiosks, RFID cards and wristbands, mobile POS, customer relations management, online booking, party bookings, slot based bookings and waiver management.

Solutions for theme and water parks include readers for ride based control, digital signage, online ticketing, ticketing kiosks, RFID lockers, cashless management, food and beverage sales, entry ticketing, centralized purchasing, retail sales and inventory management.

The company’s Deliko modules for restaurant management include cashless prepaid card management, promotions management, employee time management, contactless ordering, table management, guest experience, kitchen display system, and individual outlet reporting.

Service First Processing

Service First Processing, a provider of automated payment systems, offered information about its automated accounts payable, automated accounts receivable, digital payments and other payment related services.

The company highlighted its dual pricing program designed to reduce credit card fees while giving customers more flexible payment options. Customers are given the choice of paying with cash or card. The merchant displays the two prices, with the card price reflecting the cost of the acceptance. The adjusted card price helps offset the processing costs.

The company also noted that Visa will increase its business card interchange rate for small businesses this year, but not its corporate or purchasing cards. Service First Processing has stated that it will review how Visa changes affect customer transaction mix and identify pricing and program options to reduce the overall cost.

TouchMagix

TouchMagix, a manufacturer of immersive games, introduced its “Boxed Up!” skill based game to win prizes. Players try to line the mini forklifts to the towers to retrieve boxed prizes. The player presses a button to stop the tower from rotating to allow the mini forklift to move into position to scoop the boxed prize from its compartment. The forklift then moves the prize to the delivery chute to allow the player to receive it.

The machine, 63 inches wide by 48 inches deep and 93 inches high, features two player positions and showcases 160 prizes of varying sizes.

The company also presented its recently introduced Pickleball Toss where users toss the pickleballs into a lit hole to win a prize ticket.

TouchTunes

TouchTunes introduced its still-to-be-named flagship jukebox, bringing together music, darts, mobile and payments into one connected experience for venues and players.

The new jukebox features a 43-inch vertical display that creates a large digital canvas that captures attention, while customizable immersive lighting and screen themes allow venues to match the look and mood of their space.

Powered by AI-driven software, the experience reveals a cinematic wall of music that enhances discovery alongside support for a contactless tap-to-pay interface that drives revenue.

New app features allow patrons to express their musical identity and connect with others. Fans can react to songs, share their music taste, and send app credits to friends directly from their phone. These capabilities lay the foundation for future social features that can extend across both the mobile app and the jukebox, including leaderboards, on-screen recognition and song battles where players go head-to-head to select the next track.

The jukebox is designed to combine music discovery with social engagement, such as integrated social feeds and leaderboards that spotlight players while inviting others to join.

Triotech

Triotech, a manufacturer of multimedia attractions for family entertainment centers, introduced its Typhoon Shockwave, a 40-square-foot, coin-operated, motion picture simulator ride featuring 10 action movies that allows two people to sit side by side in dual seats.

Typhoon Shockwave offers a 50-square-foot immersive attraction game for competitive or shared play, featuring wind effects and a screen that’s four and a half times larger than the original Typhoon game. The game delivers movement and cinematic visuals across films such as Insanity Run, Jurassic Jungle, Monster Trucks, Lost Temple, Candy Rush and Arctic Adventure.

Valo Motion

Valo Motion, a provider of mixed reality attractions, displayed its range of unattended play environments that require no headsets and minimal onsite staff.

The Valo Arena is a free-roam playground for up to four or six players that combines video games with full body movement, designed for kids four years old and up, along with parents and friends.

The company’s Valo Jump offers an interactive mixed reality experience that allows players to see themselves on the screen inside the video game while jumping. Two players can play the same game together on separate trampolines or air tracks.

The Valo Climb combines motion tracking and projected graphics to transform an ordinary bouldering wall into an active video game, accommodating up to four players simultaneously.

The Valo Park is designed for shopping malls, offering a fun court where families can play.

Media Gallery

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