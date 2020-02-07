Source: CondeNast Traveler Feb 6, 2020

New Yorkers have been temporarily suspended from enrolling or renewing membership in Global Entry or several other trusted traveler programs, according to the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the programs.

On Wednesday night, DHS revoked access to the programs for residents of New York due to a new state law that does not allow Customs and Border Protection, the arm of DHS that runs Global Entry, to access records from the New York Department of Motor Vehicles without a court order. The new law, dubbed the “Green Light Law,” went into effect in December 2019 and also prohibits the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the DHS-run agency responsible for arresting and deporting undocumented immigrants, from accessing the information.

The Trump administration’s decision applies to four of the federal government’s five Trusted Traveler Programs: NEXUS, Global Entry, SENTRI and FAST. It does not apply to TSA PreCheck, which is used for air travel from U.S. airports.

The decision is expected to immediately affect 80,000 people who were in the process of joining the programs; their applications will now be denied, according to Cuccinelli.

