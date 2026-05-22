Advanced Kiosks® Secure Touchless Identity Solution kiosks

Last Updated on May 22, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

ASRC Federal’s Agile Decision Sciences group and Advanced Kiosks completed a TSA Touchless Identity Solution (TIS) pilot that deployed 45 secure self-service kiosks at 15 U.S. airports to modernize checkpoint identity verification. The collaboration combined ASRC Federal’s contract management, software platform, deployment, and maintenance responsibilities with Advanced Kiosks’ design and U.S.-based manufacturing of a new class of portable, reinforced hardware tailored for TSA screening environments, with the goal of improving security, increasing throughput, and enhancing the passenger experience through touchless workflows.

https://advancedkiosks.com/news/federal-secure-airport-self-service-deployment/

Comment by Howard Horn

Advanced Kiosks is proud to support the TSA Touchless Screening Pilot in partnership with ASRC Federal.

This initiative represents several years of development, engineering, testing, and operational collaboration focused on improving passenger experience and screening workflows through self-service technologies. Advanced Kiosks and ASRC Federal were deeply involved in that development effort alongside the broader project stakeholders.

As with many federal deployments, multiple vendors and phases ultimately become involved as projects mature and scale. Because of that, it is important that public information associated with TSA-related initiatives remain accurate and aligned with approved project communications.

Approved TSA Federal project

https://advancedkiosks.com/news/federal-secure-airport-self-service-deployment/