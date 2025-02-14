ingenico payment solutions

Ingenico is a leading global provider of payment solutions and a key player in the fintech industry. Founded in 1980 in France, the company has grown to become one of the world’s largest manufacturers of point-of-sale (POS) terminals and payment systems.

Ingenico’s core business revolves around designing, producing, and selling a wide range of payment devices and software solutions. These include:

Payment terminals: From countertop models to mobile and wireless devices

Self-service payment kiosks

PIN pads

Contactless payment solutions

E-commerce payment gateways

The company’s products support various payment methods, including credit/debit cards, mobile payments, and contactless transactions. Ingenico’s solutions are used across diverse sectors such as retail, hospitality, transportation, and healthcare.

In addition to hardware, Ingenico offers a suite of software and services, including:

Transaction processing

Security solutions

Data analytics

Merchant services

Ingenico has a strong focus on innovation, continuously developing new technologies to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving payments landscape. They’ve been at the forefront of implementing EMV chip technology, NFC contactless payments, and mobile point-of-sale solutions.

The company has a global presence, with operations in over 170 countries and partnerships with major financial institutions, retailers, and payment processors worldwide.

In 2020, Ingenico was acquired by Worldline, creating one of the largest payment services providers globally. This merger has further strengthened Ingenico’s position in the market and expanded its capabilities in digital payments and merchant services.

Ingenico’s commitment to security, reliability, and innovation has made it a trusted name in the payments industry, serving millions of merchants and facilitating billions of transactions annually.

