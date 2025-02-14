JCP Kiosk – Innovative Use of Handheld M60 by Elo

Nice video on JCPenney kiosk and new handheld mobile service using Elo M60

Excerpt from Irfan who is the Director of Software Engineering at JCPenney

I’m excited to share the pilot launch of an incredible project that we’ve been working on at JCPenney! See details below.

JCPenney is responding to evolving consumer demands with innovative technology. Teaming up with Kitestring Technical Services and Elo Touch Solutions to streamline operations with a mobile-first approach.

Watch this case study video to discover how we’re reshaping retail shopping into a customer-first experience with a mobile payments-powered handheld, the Elo M60.

Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner -- With over 40 years in the industry and technology, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major early career kiosk projects include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others. Craig helped start kioskmarketplace and formed the KMA. Note the point of view here is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global

