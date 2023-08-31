Payment Kiosk News – Ingenico Self 3000 Launched with Payroc

Ingenico 3000 and Payroc Payroc collaborates with Ingenico to unveil the Ingenico Self/3000, a flagship unattended device designed for self-service settings. With its adaptable design and multiple payment method support, this innovation caters to the expanding self-serve market. The Self/3000’s durability and easy integration options, available through UCP, provide a versatile solution for vending, car wash, EV charging, and more. Pre-certified with Payroc’s platform, it streamlines payment integration, empowering partners for efficient growth. TINLEY PARK, Ill., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Payroc, a leading payments platform, is launching its latest collaboration with Ingenico, a global market leader in point-of-sale payment devices. Together, they introduce the Ingenico Self/3000, the flagship unattended device offered by Payroc, catering to the emerging demand of self-service environments.

As consumers increasingly seek more convenience and autonomy in their shopping experiences, the self-serve market is experiencing continuous expansion. In response to this growing trend, Payroc embraces partners in the unattended market with the latest addition of the Self/3000.

“We are excited to partner with Payroc for the Self/3000 to provide an innovative, strong solution to the evolving needs of merchants and consumers,” said Bruce Rasmussen, Director of Sales at Ingenico. “With this device’s flawless integrations, merchants in the rapidly expanding self-service industry are empowered to deliver smooth, secure transactions and surpass customers’ expectations.”

The Self/3000 is designed for seamless integration into businesses operating in vending, car wash, EV charging, and more. This device offers benefits for merchants and customers alike. This terminal accepts multiple payment methods, including contactless, magstripe, and EMV capabilities, ensuring hassle-free transactions for end-users. Moreover, the Self/3000 boasts durability for both indoor and outdoor settings. With easy implementation options on the rear or front side of machinery, the Self/3000 provides unparalleled versatility. Payroc will offer this device exclusively through Unattended Card Payment’s (UCP), a specialized hardware distributor for the North American market.

“We are thrilled to unveil the Self/3000, our latest generation payment device, in collaboration with Payroc, catering to merchants across the US,” says Rob Chilcoat, President at UCP. “With its sleek and compact footprint, the Self/3000 stands as a powerful payment solution, perfectly tailored for unattended kiosk environments. Notably, this device shares identical mounting features with its predecessor, the iUC285, streamlining the upgrade transition for our partners.”

In addition to its functional design, the Self/3000 payment device is pre-certified with the Payroc platform. This certification allows Payroc partners to swiftly and smoothly integrate payments into their systems with minimal time and cost investment.

Conn Byrne, Senior VP of Integrated Payments at Payroc, shared his excitement about the new addition to their device arsenal, stating, “This invaluable device equips our partners with a modern payment solution they can rely on for their unique self-service needs. We look forward to continued success for our partners through this latest certification.”

This collaboration brings the cutting-edge Ingenico Self/3000 to the forefront of the unattended payment market.

For more information about Payroc and its innovative payment solutions, please visit https://payroc.com/.

About Payroc: Payroc is a high-growth, multi-national payments platform, merchant acquirer, and processing powerhouse processing over $80 billion in annual volume for more than 151,000 merchants. Founded in 2003, Payroc offers best-in-class sales enablement and merchant processing technology. Payroc enables unified commerce that helps businesses grow faster by delivering proprietary, innovative, and full-service solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations.

About Ingenico: Ingenico is the global leader in payments acceptance solutions. As the trusted technology partner for merchants, banks, acquirers, ISVs, payment aggregators and fintech customers our innovative terminals, software, solutions and services enable the global ecosystem of payments acceptance. With 45 years of experience, innovation is integral to Ingenico’s approach and culture, inspiring our large and diverse community of experts who anticipate and help shape the evolution of commerce worldwide. At Ingenico, trust and sustainability are at the heart of everything we do.

About UCP: Specializing in unattended hardware, UCP is a value-added distributor and P2PE Validated Key Injection Facility for top tier payment terminal manufacturers. Our customers are kiosk manufacturers and solution providers servicing the transportation, parking, tolling, automated retail, and self-checkout markets along with many more innovators in the self-service kiosk space. We take a consultative approach with our customers – the EMV payment space is a complicated landscape which can be hard to navigate. We help you connect the dots between your kiosk software and payment processing.

