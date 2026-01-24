Looking for Accessible Kiosks?

Walmart, 7-Eleven Expand Self-Service Key Duplication

Walmart is significantly expanding its rollout of self-service key duplication kiosks from KeyMe Locksmiths, reinforcing the shift toward automated, zero-labor retail services. In 2025 alone, Walmart added 1,667 new kiosks, more than doubling its in-store footprint. By the end of 2026, KeyMe kiosks will be available in over 3,330 Walmart locations.

KeyMe’s kiosks use computer vision, multi-camera 3D scanning, and machine-learning algorithms to analyze a key’s teeth, compensate for wear, and digitally restore it to factory-original specifications. The system then cuts the replacement key on the spot, enabling high accuracy even with heavily worn keys.

Beyond Walmart, KeyMe expanded aggressively in 2025 across a broad retail base including 7-Eleven, Albertsons, Kroger, Meijer, Staples, Stop & Shop, WinCo Foods, Army & Air Force Exchange Service, and others. The company also launched a 10-store pilot with Blain’s Farm & Fleet.

According to CEO James Moorhead, self-service key duplication delivers advantages traditional manual cutting cannot: expanded key selection, advanced car-key capabilities, zero labor, zero inventory, and reduced operational burden for retailers. KeyMe now operates more than 7,500 kiosks nationwide, supported by a full suite of traditional locksmith services.

Bottom line: Key duplication is emerging as a scalable, high-margin, unattended retail category—combining AI, robotics, and computer vision to turn a once labor-intensive service into a fully automated in-store experience.

See ChainStorageAge for original post — the news of was announcement by KeyMe on PRnewswire

📍 MinuteKey

Pros

Fast, self-serve key duplication for standard keys — often in about a minute.

Widely available in grocery/retail stores, hardware stores.

Offers key fob and some car key support at select kiosks.

Cons

No digital key storage or app integration — you get your key and that’s it.

Mixed customer reviews and quality issues reported (poor cuts, wrong blanks, long wait or shipping issues).

Fewer built-in professional locksmith services compared to KeyMe.

👉 MinuteKey is solid for a quick spare key if there’s a kiosk nearby, but quality and reliability can vary by location.

Comparison of KeyMe and MinuteKey

KeyMe

Pros

Advanced scanning & cutting — digital 3D scan + computer vision improves accuracy.

Mobile app + key storage lets you reorder copies later.

Offers full locksmith services nationwide — 24/7 lockout, rekeying, car key programming via technicians.

Larger network of self-service kiosks in stores like Walmart and Kroger.

Cons

Quality can still vary depending on kiosk/blank inventory and key type.

Some reviewers mention keys that don’t fit perfectly or accuracy issues.

👉 KeyMe is generally more feature-rich, especially for digital key storage and professional services beyond simple duplication.

Which Should You Choose?

Choose MinuteKey if:

You just need a quick, cheap physical copy of a standard house key.

You don’t care about saving the key in a digital app.

There’s a kiosk nearby and you want convenience without calling a locksmith.

Choose KeyMe if:

You want digital scanning and storage , so you can reorder keys later.

You might need professional locksmith help (lockouts, car keys, fob programming).

You want potentially better accuracy via advanced scanning tech.

Notes & Tips

Kiosk limits: Both systems depend on having the right blank available — unusual profiles might require a locksmith.

Security: Digital key storage is convenient but introduces new considerations around who can scan and save keys.

More Key Copy Resources