ISE Digital Signage Barcelona

ISE Europe Digital Signage Tradeshow
Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025 event, will be held from February 4-7, 2025, at the Fira de Barcelona, Gran Via. ISE is a world-renowned annual tech show for the systems integration and audiovisual industry. The ISE Europe website includes information about the event, such as registration details, exhibitor lists, floor plans, and hotel booking options. It also features the latest news, testimonials, and statistics about the event. Here is registration link.
If we went, then these are the 23 companies and booths that we would stop by and visit.
Table of Contents
Members
- Elo (Elotouch)
- LG Electronics
- Peerless AV
- AVIXA Xchange Live
APACs
Interesting
- AOPEN
- BrightSign
- Crestron
- DynaScan
- Intuiface
- Navori Labs
- Panasonic Connect
- Ricoh
- Samsung
- Sennheiser
- Simply NUC
- Sony
- ViewSonic
