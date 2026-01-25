Recent developments in self‑service technology for major restaurant chains
Here’s our SST summary (January 25, 2026) focused on meaningful recent developments in self‑service technology for major restaurant chains (kiosks, conversational/voice AI, drive‑thru AI, robotics/automation, computer‑vision, and app/mobile ordering):
Key Recent Developments
AI & Drive‑Thru Ordering
- McDonald’s continues expanding AI applications in 2026, integrating AI across operations—improving drive‑thru accuracy and exploring voice AI ordering systems. (TheStreet)
- Industry analysis indicates 2026 will be a pivot year where AI transitions from experimental to operational necessity for efficient restaurant workflows. (QSR Web)
Robotics & Automation
- White Castle’s new prototype restaurant includes robotic fry cooking, drive‑thru voice AI, and self‑order kiosks, signaling tangible robotics use in QSR concepts. (Restaurant Dive)
- Dave’s Hot Chicken is advancing its AI and automation strategy as it scales, reflecting broader fast‑casual tech adoption. (Restaurant Technology News)
Strategic Investments & Partnerships
- Chipotle and Cava invested $25M in automation platform Hyphen to advance meal production automation—an example of cross‑brand SST investment. (Restaurant Technology News)
Notable Market & Tech Signals
- Market trend reporting projects self‑service ordering and AI systems are reshaping engagement and operational workflows across major chains through 2026. (Self Service Kiosk Machine)
- Platforms delivering self‑service kiosks with enhanced AI, dynamic upsell, and reduced wait times are now seen as revenue channels, not just labor saves. (Restaurant Technology News)
- Voice AI is advancing from pilot phase toward practical deployment across drive‑thru and self‑service interactions in 2026. (Ordering Stack)
Summary Snapshot
What’s Moving the Needle
- AI at scale: Leading brands (McDonald’s, Yum Brands affiliates) are integrating AI deeper into drive‑thru, order accuracy systems, and broader operational functions.
- Robotics in build‑out: Prototypes (e.g., White Castle) with robotics and automation suggest some chains are investing in physical automation beyond digital ordering.
- Cross‑brand collaboration: Strategic investments like Chipotle/Cava in automation platforms indicate SST solutions gaining financial backing.
- Self‑service evolution: Kiosks and digital ordering systems are increasingly tied to upsell, personalization, and operational insights.
Sources
- McDonald’s AI expansion plans and strategic context — TheStreet / tech press. (TheStreet)
- Automation investment by Chipotle and Cava — Restaurant Technology News. (Restaurant Technology News)
- AI/automation adoption at Dave’s Hot Chicken — Restaurant Technology News. (Restaurant Technology News)
- Industry’s AI transition outlook — QSRWeb analysis. (QSR Web)
- Restaurant prototype with robotics (White Castle) — Restaurant Dive. (Restaurant Dive)
Conclusion:
There are meaningful SST updates in recent months—especially around AI integration at scale, robotics prototypes in QSR settings, and industry insight pointing to 2026 as a tipping point for AI and automation adoption across the Top 50 restaurant ecosystem.
Featured
Recent Acrelec SST Initiatives
🤖 1. Strategic Voice AI Drive-Thru Partnership
-
SoundHound AI and Acrelec partnered to integrate advanced voice-enabled drive-thru systems globally. This combines SoundHound’s voice AI with Acrelec’s digital signage/kiosk hardware, aiming to modernize drive-thru order taking and streamline operations. The offering connects directly to the POS to process automated orders.
🌍 2. Leadership & Growth Phase for 2026
-
Acrelec’s role within its parent Glory Group has shifted toward being a core growth engine for unified commerce in foodservice automation, signaling a move from innovation experimentation toward enterprise-grade deployments at scale.
🖥️ 3. Continued Rebrand & Market Expansion
-
In early 2025 Acrelec unveiled a brand refresh and repositioning as a leader for comprehensive self-service experiences — including kiosks, drive-thrus, and checkout tech — with a large global install base and ongoing focus on restaurant customer experience innovation.
📊 4. Global Deployment Signals
-
Acrelec’s kiosk technology is widely deployed across airports and high-traffic venues — showing ongoing real-world SST footprint growth with customizable digital kiosks and integrated software for seamless ordering workflows.
📍 Why This Matters for SST Trends
Acrelec sits at a strategic intersection of hardware (kiosks, digital signage), software (content/experience management), and emerging AI-augmented drive-thru voice experiences. That makes it a key global SST enabler for major restaurant brands — not just a kiosk hardware supplier.