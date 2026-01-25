Recent developments in self‑service technology for major restaurant chains

Here’s our SST summary (January 25, 2026) focused on meaningful recent developments in self‑service technology for major restaurant chains (kiosks, conversational/voice AI, drive‑thru AI, robotics/automation, computer‑vision, and app/mobile ordering):

Key Recent Developments

AI & Drive‑Thru Ordering

McDonald’s continues expanding AI applications in 2026, integrating AI across operations—improving drive‑thru accuracy and exploring voice AI ordering systems. (TheStreet)

Industry analysis indicates 2026 will be a pivot year where AI transitions from experimental to operational necessity for efficient restaurant workflows. (QSR Web)

Robotics & Automation

White Castle’s new prototype restaurant includes robotic fry cooking, drive‑thru voice AI, and self‑order kiosks , signaling tangible robotics use in QSR concepts. (Restaurant Dive)

Strategic Investments & Partnerships

Chipotle and Cava invested $25M in automation platform Hyphen to advance meal production automation—an example of cross‑brand SST investment. (Restaurant Technology News)

Notable Market & Tech Signals

Market trend reporting projects self‑service ordering and AI systems are reshaping engagement and operational workflows across major chains through 2026. (Self Service Kiosk Machine)

Summary Snapshot

What’s Moving the Needle

AI at scale: Leading brands (McDonald’s, Yum Brands affiliates) are integrating AI deeper into drive‑thru, order accuracy systems, and broader operational functions.

Sources

McDonald’s AI expansion plans and strategic context — TheStreet / tech press. (TheStreet)

Automation investment by Chipotle and Cava — Restaurant Technology News. (Restaurant Technology News)

AI/automation adoption at Dave’s Hot Chicken — Restaurant Technology News. (Restaurant Technology News)

Industry’s AI transition outlook — QSRWeb analysis. (QSR Web)

Restaurant prototype with robotics (White Castle) — Restaurant Dive. (Restaurant Dive)

Conclusion:

There are meaningful SST updates in recent months—especially around AI integration at scale, robotics prototypes in QSR settings, and industry insight pointing to 2026 as a tipping point for AI and automation adoption across the Top 50 restaurant ecosystem.

Recent Acrelec SST Initiatives

🤖 1. Strategic Voice AI Drive-Thru Partnership

SoundHound AI and Acrelec partnered to integrate advanced voice-enabled drive-thru systems globally. This combines SoundHound’s voice AI with Acrelec’s digital signage/kiosk hardware, aiming to modernize drive-thru order taking and streamline operations. The offering connects directly to the POS to process automated orders.

🌍 2. Leadership & Growth Phase for 2026

Acrelec’s role within its parent Glory Group has shifted toward being a core growth engine for unified commerce in foodservice automation, signaling a move from innovation experimentation toward enterprise-grade deployments at scale.

🖥️ 3. Continued Rebrand & Market Expansion

In early 2025 Acrelec unveiled a brand refresh and repositioning as a leader for comprehensive self-service experiences — including kiosks, drive-thrus, and checkout tech — with a large global install base and ongoing focus on restaurant customer experience innovation.

📊 4. Global Deployment Signals

Acrelec’s kiosk technology is widely deployed across airports and high-traffic venues — showing ongoing real-world SST footprint growth with customizable digital kiosks and integrated software for seamless ordering workflows.

📍 Why This Matters for SST Trends

Acrelec sits at a strategic intersection of hardware (kiosks, digital signage), software (content/experience management), and emerging AI-augmented drive-thru voice experiences. That makes it a key global SST enabler for major restaurant brands — not just a kiosk hardware supplier.

