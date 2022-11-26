Media Players & Kiosk Computers – Actineon

Actineon Media Players and Kiosk Computers

Actineon was incorporated in May of 2009 as a California C Corporation. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California where it carries out product development, manufacturing, support and financial activities. We have more than 10 years of experience building industrial computers, media players and kiosk computers for customers all over the nation. Now, we have developed incredibly powerful workstations for professionals.

Editors Note: Personal recommendation from us for Actineon. We have been using them for almost 20 years and these computers have always been ideal for transaction-based computers where a certain number and types of ports are required. Built-to-order and built to last. We still have one from 2003 upstairs running POS Embedded.

Our solutions

Configuring the right workstation hardware to run demanding applications is challenging. Often the hardware recommendation by a software provider is sparse, incomplete, or outdated. Users turn to support staff, user groups/blogs, and self-proclaimed experts to try to determine how to optimally configure their systems. This process is time consuming, error prone, and often yields sub-optimum results.

What makes Actineon different that other vendors in this space?

The main difference between Actineon and other computer and media player vendors is the initial consultative role we play with our customers, the engineering support we offer, our customized solutions approach, and the long term roadmap and guidance we provide. We work in partnership with our customers to specify, bid, deliver and support solutions that are optimized for their particular needs over time and through multiple programs. We listen to what you need and then quickly respond with custom tailored solutions.

The cost of our computers varies greatly with configuration and volume, which in turn depend on the particular needs of your project and deployment. The great news is we have a wide variety computers and configurations available to meet your needs, and sales teams, design staff, and manufacturing know-how available to configure the optimum solution for your requirements. Often Actineon’s customized solutions will end up costing less and fit in much tighter spaces than off-the-shelf solutions from one of the top three PC suppliers. The customization is free, providing certain minimum volume requirements are achievable, and you get uncompromising solutions designed specifically for your requirements. We encourage you to contact [email protected] to get started on your configuration today.