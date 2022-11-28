Touch Screen for Retail & POS – New Sponsor Elo

Elo

We know touch – it’s our only business. In fact, we invented the touchscreen over 50 years ago and haven’t stopped since. Every 21 seconds, a new Elo Touchscreen is installed somewhere in the world. We obsess over details to exceed the highest quality standards.

Our product portfolio includes a broad selection of interactive touchscreen displays from 7-65 inches, all-in-one touchscreen computers, OEM touchscreens and touchscreen controllers and touchscreen monitors. You’ve used our product or been helped by an Elo touchscreen in gaming machines, interactive kiosks, hospitality systems, point-of-sale terminals, wayfinder displays, interactive retail displays and transportation applications just to name a few! For more information you can always email [email protected]

Editors Note: We’re very happy to welcome Elo and Kristin Roubie to the kiosk association as gold sponsors. We knew Elo as Elographics (back in 71), then Elo TouchSystems, and of late Elo. Looking thru the kiosk history log, we can locate entries going back to 1971, and today we see Elo everywhere.

