Digital Signage MiniPC Gold Sponsor – Giada

We are pleased to welcome Giada to our gold sponsor family. For more information contact [email protected] — Her mobile is +86 18033066318 — You can find Lily on LinkedIn. We have an article on Amazon Fresh (case study) and also Giada was also awarded Best of 2024 Self-Service Kiosk Award Winners – Press Release

Giada is recognized globally as a leading manufacturer and supplier of digital signage players, embedded computers, OPS/SDM modules, and industrial motherboards, primarily serving enterprise customers235. Established in 1999 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Giada has built a reputation in digital signage, edge computing, and embedded solutions for a variety of commercial and industrial applications4811.

Key Areas of Expertise

1. Digital Signage Players

Best-selling digital signage media player brand in German-speaking regions and considered an industry leader globally47.

Supplies reliable, market-oriented digital signage solutions tailored for retail, transportation, education, corporate, and hospitality sectors711.

2. Embedded and Edge Computing

Manufactures embedded computers and edge AI computing devices used in smart retail, automation, healthcare, and industrial automation568.

Offers a range of devices from entry-level to high-performance, including compact and fanless models for specialized environments15.

3. OPS/SDM and Motherboards

Produces Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) and Smart Display Module (SDM) solutions for easy integration with commercial displays10.

Designs and supplies various form factors of embedded motherboards for customized industrial applications19.

Signature Applications

Application Description Digital Signage Used in retail, malls, transportation hubs, and education Video Wall Solutions For complex, large-scale commercial displays Industrial Automation Embedded PCs and motherboards in IoT, machine vision, etc. Smart Kiosks & Vending Essential hardware for kiosks, vending, self-service Edge AI Computing Devices for AI tasks at network edge

Industry Highlights

Awarded best-selling media player brand in German-speaking areas due to widespread deployment in retail and commercial environments4.

Core Intel partner in China and a member of the Intel IoT Solution Alliance, reflecting strong ties to the latest processor technologies6.

Actively supports digital transformation for enterprises with innovations in AI, big data, and IoT solutions6.

Conclusion

Giada (giadatech.com) is best known for its digital signage players and embedded computing solutions, which power digital displays and commercial automation worldwide. Its products are recognized for their reliability, customizability, and efficiency in a variety of large-scale, demanding enterprise environments.