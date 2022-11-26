Kiosk Videos – Digital Signage Videos

Kiosk Videos
We keep track of new kiosk videos as well as digital signage videos here. Often they are included in news posts but here is quick list
- IAAPA Connect&Go with Olea Kiosks
- Peerless-AV Wayfinding and Menu Board at DSE 2022 (FourWinds) – rAVEe
- DSE 2022 – Kiosk Manufacturer Association
- DSE 2022 – Actineon Fanless Digital Signage Computer
- DSE 2022 – Actineon Wiisper 11DS – Industrial quality digital signage computer
- DSE 2022 – interviews with all the exhibitors
- Walmart Wayfinding
- Walmart Wayfinding #2
- Karl Goodhew with BurgerFi – full interview
- Screen Reader McDonald’s
- Shake Shack Kiosks
- Child Support Bill Payment
- Ticket Kiosk at IAAPA
- Curved Displays Video Walls
- Another 83 videos available on VIMEO
Full Videos