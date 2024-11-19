China Tablet Manufacturers – MiniPC & Media Players

China Tablet Manufacturers
Along with Chinese kiosk manufacturers and Chinese display technology, we have a large interest in Chinese tablets along with media players, AIOs and Mini-PC
We use multiple resources such as the website Thin Client – Media Players and well as online database lists
China Tablet Resources
- From China database — https://list.ly/list/9n0F-chinese-touchscreen-display-kiosk-companies-vetted
-
Wintouch is the best industrial Panel Pc Manufacturer and Tablet Pc supplier In China,Wintouch was founded in 2011.We are dedicated to product customization services in hardware devices for industrial control solutions and tablet PCs, In industrial control solutions devices, we focus on the products of panel PCs, industrial monitors and touch panels; in the field of tablet PCs, we cover Android tablet PCs, kids tablet PCs and rugged tablet PCs. We meet customer needs with a professional team to help you realize your product customization needs.
We recommend contacting Cheng (aka Dora) cheng [email protected]
Industrial Panel Pc
The panel PC can be installed with Android/Linux system, which has touch function and is reliable and durable.
Industrial Monitor
Industrial monitor connected to industrial PC or box computer, with touch function makes operation more convenient.
Touch Screen Panel
Capacitive touch Screen Panel, high hardness capacitive multi-touch technology, multiple sizes and shapes.
HMI Pcs
(Human Machine Interface)
Human-computer interaction makes the automation of the Internet easier, more convenient, and more flexible.
Kids Tabelet
Kids Tablet PC with protective case and pre-installed children’s applications
Rugged Tablet
Cost-effective rugged tablet, with high drop resistance and durability, suitable for harsh environments such as construction and outdoor adventures.
Tablet Pc Solution
Tablet PC is a good partner in educational use, enterprise application and medical field.
Our contact there is Dora He
[email protected]
-
Since 2002, Centerm is a global leading provider of smart terminal products and solutions, including VDI endpoint, thin client, mini PC and smart biometric terminal. Based on over 20-year powerful innovation abilities, Centerm forms on the unique advantage in the areas of cloud computing, VDI artificial intelligence, biometric Identification, fintech and related industrial applications, providing a total solution including hardware software and service. Centerm enterprise thin clients enjoyed continued strength and ranked No.3 in worldwide.
Cassie Fujian Centerm Information Co.,Ltd.
Overseas Dept Sales
WhatsApp：+86-15705918731
WeChat: +86-17606040117
Skype: cassie_here
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.centermclient.com/
Add: 20/F Block A Star-net Science Plaza, #33 Xingang Road, High-Tech District, Fuzhou, Fujian, China
- linkedin.com/in/funpad-linky-90713618b
[email protected]And I hope that my company’s products can increase sales and reduce labor costs for my customers.
Our products have EU export certification and CE certification. As a professional supplier, we hope to seize every opportunity for cooperation.
Here is the company’s official website:www.FUNPAD.com
Self checkout kiosk
Taking simplicity, safety and flexibility to new levels. FUNPAD commercial display solutions make every team more effective, and every meeting more productive.
FUNPAD was established in 2015, is a high-tech enterprise, focusing on the research and development of intelligent devise in retail and catering industry. The company’s product concept is touch screen+, which combines touch screen with industry hardware, integrates application software, and launches a variety of intelligent devices to meet the needs of different application scenarios.
FOUNYA was established in 2009, Is an enterprise integrating product design, production and technical support. FOUNYA has cooperated with Lenovo, BOE, TCL, Alibaba and other groups to provide ODM/OEM services. The company has passed a number of management system certifications, including ISO9001:2015, ISO14001:2015, ISO45001:2018, as well as the American SA8000 social responsibility standard, and the international RBA system certification.
6500+ Total Employees
-
17
Glory Star Group | commercial android tablets | touchscreen computer | kiosk tablet | touchscreen signage |Mar 30, 2024 – glorystargroup.com – 8
We are the leading provider and manufacturer for industry focused touch solutions.
We are the pioneer of display screen and all-in-one touch interface, the company has more than 800,000 units of installation in fitness, retail, self-service and building automation industry globally. We offer customization of tablets allowing you direct access to engineers with a broad selection of screens from 4.3” to 43”. We bring engagement to users through the use of tablet technology.
Glory Star provides the broadest selection of OEM kiosk tablets, commercial tablets, and all-in-one touch computers for different markets, including building automation, industrial automation, interactive kiosks, healthcare, office equipment, retail displays, transportation applications and point of sale devices.
Glory Star Group was formed in a time where huge technological advancements were made and continues to thrive by adapting to the trends in technology in 1984.. Mr. Cheung, the founder of Glory Star Group, after graduation from National Taipei University of Technology, moved to Hong Kong at the age of 25 with USD200 in his pocket and a passion for success. The business in its early stages started by trading calculators and smoothly transitioned to reselling the world’s first cell phone, the Motorola DynaTAC 8000M. Weighing in at 2 pounds (picture this – the heaviest phone at the moment is the iPhone Pro Max weighing at 0.49 pounds!), it was one of the biggest breakthroughs in technology and the hefty price tag to acquire one was $3,995 USD at the time.Mar 30, 2024 – cjtouch.com – 1
Founded in 2011. By putting the customer’s interest first, CJTOUCH consistently offers exceptional customer experience and satisfaction through its wide variety of touch technologies and solutions including All-in-One touch systems.
CJTOUCH makes available advanced touch technology at a sensible price for its clientele. CJTOUCH further adds unbeatable value through customization to meet particular needs when required. The versatility of CJTOUCH’s touch products is evident from their presence in varying industries such as Gaming, Kiosks, POS, Banking, HMI, Healthcare and Public Transportation.
