Olea Kiosks Newsletter – EOL Components

The End-of-Life and Obsolescence Nobody Plans For
Most kiosks are built to last—but the components inside them aren’t. Printers, payment devices, and touchscreens can go obsolete years before your enclosure wears out. Learn why it happens and how to plan for it before your ROI disappears.
Read the full story here.
A Day In the Life of Everyone
You’ve probably used an Olea kiosk today—and didn’t even realize it.
This month, we celebrate our 50 years by looking around. From morning check-ins to coffee on the go, DMV renewals, hotel stays, and stadium self-checkouts, our technology keeps your day in motion—quietly and reliably. See how one ordinary day reveals the extraordinary reach of great design.
Read more here.
IAAPA Expo
November 17 – 20, 2025
Orlando, FLDrop by and see us in
Gateway Ticketing—Booth 4847
VivaTicket—Booth 5100
