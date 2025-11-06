KIOSK Quarterly Update: Innovations in Smart Lockers, Returns, and Self-Service Design

Looking for Accessible Kiosks?

KIOSK November 2025 Update: Building Smarter, More Human-Centered Self-Service Solutions

Company Overview

KIOSK Information Systems highlights major innovations, partnerships, employee features, and technology updates shaping its self-service and automation solutions for retail and beyond. Original article is available on LinkedIn.

Partnership Spotlight: Open Lockers

KIOSK partners with Open Lockers to redefine contactless order pickup for retail and restaurants.

Smart lockers feature individually controlled compartments and door screens for secure, branded customer interactions.

Integrated with POS systems for real-time tracking and automated notifications.

Benefits include labor savings, hygiene, and improved customer experience.

KIOSK supports design refinement and large-scale manufacturing to scale the technology.

Solution Feature: Automated Returns Kiosk (ARK)

The ARK system simplifies retail returns through self-service kiosks.

Addresses high in-store return volumes (~17.6% of online sales).

Automates scanning, selection, and deposit steps for quick processing.

Frees staff for higher-value tasks such as customer assistance or upselling.

Two models (classic and compact) adapt to different store spaces.

Enhances brand perception and loyalty by making returns effortless.

Industry Insights: Empathy in Self-Service Design

KIOSK emphasizes human-centered design as key to effective automation.

Empathy-driven prototypes improve accessibility for vision, mobility, and neurodiversity.

Design choices—from lighting to interface layout—are informed by user observation.

Goal: create intuitive, inclusive kiosks that build trust and emotional connection with users.

Tech Update: Transition to Windows 11

With Microsoft ending Windows 10 support:

Upgrading to Windows 11 is critical to maintain compliance and security.

Extended Security Updates (ESU) are available for up to three years post-support (total $427, increasing annually).

KIOSK advises clients to assess compatibility or plan hardware upgrades.

Employee Spotlight: Theresa Hunter

Theresa Hunter, Product Owner/IT Functional Lead, is recognized for her leadership and innovation.

Delivered major software solutions for clients such as IVS, Monie Corp., Penske, and Carnival.

Transitioned from accounting to IT, inspired by her mentor.

Outside work, she enjoys Zumba, martial arts, volunteering, camping, and sports.

Her story underscores lifelong learning and growth through stepping beyond comfort zones.

Upcoming Event: NRF 2026 — Retail’s Big Show

Date/Location : January 11–13, 2026, New York City, Booth #6221

KIOSK and Posiflex will showcase next-generation retail automation solutions.

The event will highlight how self-service kiosks enhance efficiency and elevate customer experience.

