Olea Kiosks News March 2025

How to Improve Kiosk Utilization Tips for better utilization in restaurants, healthcare, venues, airports, and beyond Kiosks are everywhere these days—helping us check in at the airport, place a food order, buy event or park tickets, pay for parking, or even sign in for a healthcare appointment. The goal is usually the same across industries: speed up service, reduce lines, improve the customer experience, and free up staff…

50 Years, So Many Lessons: Our First Biometric Kiosk Design and What We've Learned Since As we continue our 50th anniversary series, we're looking back on some of the defining projects and moments that helped shape Olea Kiosks into the company we are today. One of the most complex and exciting areas we've worked in is biometric kiosk design—a field that blends high security with high expectations. Our journey into biometrics began nearly a decade ago with what…

Omnichannel Self-Service—The Future of Kiosks Self-service kiosks are transforming the way businesses interact with customers, providing convenience, efficiency, and a personalized touch across industries. From quick-service restaurants (QSRs) to retail stores, healthcare facilities, transportation hubs, and entertainment venues, kiosks are no longer just simple transactional tools—they are becoming intelligent touchpoints that enhance the overall guest experience. As digital ordering and AI-driven recommendations continue to shape consumer expectations, kiosk…

The Right Spot: Why Kiosk Placement Strategy Determines Success As Olea Kiosks celebrates its 50th anniversary, we're reflecting on the key lessons we've learned in the self-service industry. One of the most critical? Location matters. No matter how well-designed, intuitive, or advanced a kiosk may be, if it's placed in the wrong spot, adoption rates will suffer. A Case Study in Poor Kiosk Placement Strategy A few years ago, a national QSR…

Olea Kiosks Partners with meldCX for Smart Device Management Software At Olea Kiosks, we're always looking for ways to push the boundaries of self-service innovation, and our new partnership with meldCX takes that commitment to the next level with device management software. By combining our industry-leading kiosk design and manufacturing with meldCX's powerful smart technologies and device management software, we're delivering more efficient, reliable, and seamless self-service solutions across industries—starting with healthcare. Bringing…