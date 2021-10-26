PSA – FBI Raids Chinese Point-of-Sale Giant PAX Technology

Public Service Announcement – POS Terminals and PAX

From Krebs Oct 26

In Brief

PAX terminals are used widely in kiosk machines and all types of Point-Of-Sale

Couple of financial providers in US and UK have started pulling the terminals

Cyberheists are common. Think back to Target, Home Depot and Heartland

Comes at a bad time with holiday season already in swing

Excerpt

U.S. federal investigators today raided the Florida offices of PAX Technology, a Chinese provider of point-of-sale devices used by millions of businesses and retailers globally. KrebsOnSecurity has learned the raid is tied to reports that PAX’s systems may have been involved in cyberattacks on U.S. and E.U. organizations.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, PAX Technology Inc. has more than 60 million point-of-sale terminals in use throughout 120 countries. Earlier today, Jacksonville, Fla. based WOKV.com reported that agents with the FBI and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had raided a local PAX Technology warehouse.

In an official statement, investigators told WOKV only that they were executing a court-authorized search at the warehouse as a part of a federal investigation, and that the inquiry included the Department of Customs and Border Protection and the Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS). The FBI has not responded to requests for comment.

Several days ago, KrebsOnSecurity heard from a trusted source that the FBI began investigating PAX after a major U.S. payment processor started asking questions about unusual network packets originating from the company’s payment terminals.

