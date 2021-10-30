KMA Kiosk Association Quarterly Call Wrapup

See post on KMA.global

We held our quarterly call via Teams October 28th.

In attendance:

Access Board

The NFB

The Lighthouse for the BLind

American Council of the Blind

Open Doors

Goldstein & Levy

William Goren Associates

KioWare

KIOSK Information Systems

Pyramid Computer

Vispero

Kiosk Group

Tech For All

Storm Interface

Dynatouch

Dolphin Computer Access

NCR

Frank Mayer

We will issue a more formal response to action items and directions but to address some.

The Access Board mentioned another round of rulemaking regarding kiosks is on the table. We’ve noted the timeframe and announcement in our Kiosk ADA FAQ

Several in the audience were unaware that the KMA Code of Practice has been publicly available for download since Feb2021. It is in a redacted form without the legalese and in plain English. This is also listed in our Kiosk ADA FAQ

The call went over 90 minutes and was very instructive. The comments by the Access Board were very helpful as were inputs from the legal law establishment (Goldstein & Levy as well as Goren Associates).

For more information you contact [email protected]

