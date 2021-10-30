KMA Kiosk Association Quarterly Call Wrapup

By | October 30, 2021
We held our quarterly call via Teams October 28th.

In attendance:

  • Access Board
  • The NFB
  • The Lighthouse for the BLind
  • American Council of the Blind
  • Open Doors
  • Goldstein & Levy
  • William Goren Associates
  • KioWare
  • KIOSK Information Systems
  • Pyramid Computer
  • Vispero
  • Kiosk Group
  • Tech For All
  • Storm Interface
  • Dynatouch
  • Dolphin Computer Access
  • NCR
  • Frank Mayer

We will issue a more formal response to action items and directions but to address some.

  • The Access Board mentioned another round of rulemaking regarding kiosks is on the table. We’ve noted the timeframe and announcement in our Kiosk ADA FAQ
  • Several in the audience were unaware that the KMA Code of Practice has been publicly available for download since Feb2021.  It is in a redacted form without the legalese and in plain English.  This is also listed in our Kiosk ADA FAQ

The call went over 90 minutes and was very instructive.  The comments by the Access Board were very helpful as were inputs from the legal law establishment (Goldstein & Levy as well as Goren Associates).

For more information you contact [email protected]

