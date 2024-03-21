Self Service Kiosk Machine

Self Service kiosk machine is the site to find kiosk manufacturers, kiosk software, kiosk devices, remote monitoring and more. We cover POS Point-of-Sale kiosks as well EV charging kiosks and Smart City kiosks. Digital signage software is large part of focus.

Self Service Kiosk Machine Short Story —

Self-Service Kiosk Machine aka Kiosk Industry is the source for opinions, insights, news, and market trends for the self-service kiosk, digital signage kiosk, Point of Sale and more. Learn from experts and join the community. We are a collective “co-op”. We distribute RFPs (average of 10 per month) and we also provide comparison RFPs as templates for other deploying companies to check/compare their RFP composition.

We inform and educate. We do not sell advertising or advertorials and paid content. The sponsors help fund the operation, aggregating leads, RFPs, networking, SEO, research, regulatory involvement and even content. The main markets are anything self-service, digital signage, point-of-sale, smart cities, and EV charging as of 2023. To view the entire network visit industrygroup.org which also shows patient check-in, retail automation, menu boards, telehealth, and others.

We started as the Kiosk Industry Group back in 2014 at the request of kiosk manufacturers and kiosk software. They funded us and we have grown since then. A big thank you to our original super charter Sitekiosk.

We maintain KMA as the source for the kiosk association and regulatory affairs are primary focus.

On Self Service Kiosk Machine we comment and add insight and perspective. We try to be constructive. Sometimes we will call out bad actors.

We network — meet suppliers and vendors

Self Service Kiosk Machine is the marketing site for the KMA Kiosk Association. The Kiosk Association mission is to inform and educate. Our content is not paid for by advertisers. Membership is open to all companies across the world. We are in process of releasing our kiosk market report. If you follow accessibility guidelines and encourage ADA and would like to be recognized, contact us at [email protected]

Resources Self Service Kiosk Machine

Questions?

Self-Service Kiosk Machine aka Kiosk Industry Group is published by CAKCEK based in Denver. Multiple contributing and represented writers and individuals are “part of the editorial team” including:

Jordan Thaeler with Reforming Retail

Evan Schuman

Christine Zulowsky

Jordan Wiklund – Senior Editor, The Food Institute

Don Eastburn for graphics and tradeshows

If you have any questions please send an email to [email protected]