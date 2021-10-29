Kiosk Supply Chain News – HID Access Control Suffering Shortages

Kiosk Supply Chain

As reported on IPVM

In Brief

HID readers (NFC and RFID) come up quite often in kiosk projects

Out of stock for multiple core offerings

Delays expected to last months

No plans to shut down

Signature line of Signo Access Control Readers is the biggest trigger

Nice report by IPVM on tests they ran on Sign reader

Excerpt:

HID’s Large Marketshare Leaves Many Scrambling

Because HID is one of the biggest companies selling access readers and cards, the problem is especially significant for many integrators who essentially use HID as a single source.

Many Facing Global Supply Chain Problems

Industry executives tell us the global supply issue is a huge problem across the board in security, and HID is just one example of the supply issue problems the global economy is dealing with. However, HID’s dominance in access control exacerbates problems for this market.

Read the full article as reported on IPVM

