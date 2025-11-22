Commercial Grade vs. Consumer Grade: What Actually Matters?

The Industry Group is running a series of webinars with the intent of providing full information and education when it comes to hardware and software used in unattended. The biggest impediment to a project success is lack of funding, aka “going cheap”. When was the last time you bought a cheap car for yourself?

About This Session

This fast, focused session breaks down one of the most misunderstood decisions in self-service: when to deploy commercial-grade hardware versus consumer-grade devices. Learn how choices impact lifespan, reliability, service costs, ADA compliance, and total cost of ownership.

Prime example might large corporation with Dell/HP/Lenovo people in house selling user desktop computers, and then wanting those to considered for self-service project, due to lower cost, perceived support, licensing, etc.

Unlike typical webinars, The Kiosk Insider Briefing features:

No sales pitches

No product demos

A neutral, data-driven comparison

Live Q&A with industry experts

Chat only — We are only interested in what you have to say.

Panelists

Zahdan ElZahdan, [Akhet industrial pc]

[Client/Field Experience Guest TBA], [Company TBA]

Chatgpt to act as resource — ChatGPT will be set up as a chat-based Q&A assistant, allowing attendees to type questions in the Zoom chat and receive instant answers from AI without interrupting the flow of the presentation

Who Should Attend

OEMs and kiosk manufacturers

Retailers and QSR operators

Hospitality and healthcare operators

Deployers, ISVs, systems integrators

