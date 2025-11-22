Commercial Grade vs. Consumer Grade: What Actually Matters?
The Industry Group is running a series of webinars with the intent of providing full information and education when it comes to hardware and software used in unattended. The biggest impediment to a project success is lack of funding, aka “going cheap”. When was the last time you bought a cheap car for yourself?
Date: [TBA]
Time: 45-minute live session
Host: Craig Keefner, Executive Director, The Industry Group
About This Session
This fast, focused session breaks down one of the most misunderstood decisions in self-service: when to deploy commercial-grade hardware versus consumer-grade devices. Learn how choices impact lifespan, reliability, service costs, ADA compliance, and total cost of ownership.
Prime example might large corporation with Dell/HP/Lenovo people in house selling user desktop computers, and then wanting those to considered for self-service project, due to lower cost, perceived support, licensing, etc.
Unlike typical webinars, The Kiosk Insider Briefing features:
- No sales pitches
- No product demos
- A neutral, data-driven comparison
- Live Q&A with industry experts
- Chat only — We are only interested in what you have to say.
Panelists
- Zahdan ElZahdan, [Akhet industrial pc]
- [Client/Field Experience Guest TBA], [Company TBA]
- Chatgpt to act as resource — ChatGPT will be set up as a chat-based Q&A assistant, allowing attendees to type questions in the Zoom chat and receive instant answers from AI without interrupting the flow of the presentation
Who Should Attend
- OEMs and kiosk manufacturers
- Retailers and QSR operators
- Hospitality and healthcare operators
- Deployers, ISVs, systems integrators
Your Information
Your privacy matters. Attendees are not shown, no list is shared with sponsors, and chat questions may be anonymized.
Yes:
-
Concise short answer-oriented
-
Real-world lessons
-
Field failures and fixes
-
Data-driven insights
-
Best practices based on deployments
-
Practical advice operators can act on
No:
-
Product demos
-
Sales pitches (implied or inferred)
-
Lead harvesting
-
Competitor comparisons
- Speeches