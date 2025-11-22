The Kiosk Insider Briefing

By | November 22, 2025
0 Comment
Looking for Accessible Kiosks?

Webinar consumer versus commercial grade

Commercial Grade vs. Consumer Grade: What Actually Matters?

The Industry Group is running a series of webinars with the intent of providing full information and education when it comes to hardware and software used in unattended. The biggest impediment to a project success is lack of funding, aka “going cheap”. When was the last time you bought a cheap car for yourself?

Date: [TBA]

Time: 45-minute live session

Host: Craig Keefner, Executive Director, The Industry Group

About This Session

This fast, focused session breaks down one of the most misunderstood decisions in self-service: when to deploy commercial-grade hardware versus consumer-grade devices. Learn how choices impact lifespan, reliability, service costs, ADA compliance, and total cost of ownership.

Prime example might large corporation with Dell/HP/Lenovo people in house selling user desktop computers, and then wanting those to considered for self-service project, due to lower cost, perceived support, licensing, etc.

Unlike typical webinars, The Kiosk Insider Briefing features:

  • No sales pitches
  • No product demos
  • A neutral, data-driven comparison
  • Live Q&A with industry experts
  • Chat only — We are only interested in what you have to say.

Panelists

  • Zahdan ElZahdan, [Akhet industrial pc]
  • [Client/Field Experience Guest TBA], [Company TBA]
  • Chatgpt to act as resource —  ChatGPT will be set up as a chat-based Q&A assistant, allowing attendees to type questions in the Zoom chat and receive instant answers from AI without interrupting the flow of the presentation

Register

Register Now

Who Should Attend

  • OEMs and kiosk manufacturers
  • Retailers and QSR operators
  • Hospitality and healthcare operators
  • Deployers, ISVs, systems integrators

Your Information

Your privacy matters. Attendees are not shown, no list is shared with sponsors, and chat questions may be anonymized.

Yes:

  • Concise short answer-oriented

  • Real-world lessons

  • Field failures and fixes

  • Data-driven insights

  • Best practices based on deployments

  • Practical advice operators can act on

No:

  • Product demos

  • Sales pitches (implied or inferred)

  • Lead harvesting

  • Competitor comparisons

  • Speeches

 

Posts 2025: 42
webinars
Author: Staff Writer

With over 40 years in the industry, Craig is considered to be one of the top experts in the field. Kiosk projects include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and thousands of others. Craig was co-founder of kioskmarketplace and formed the KMA. Note the point of view here is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global -- Currently he manages The Industry Group

Related Posts