Join Hangouts Session on Contactless Tuesday

TUESDAY, MAY 12 AT 2 P.M. CENTRAL TIME
REOPENING WITH SAFE TOUCHLESS INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

 

 Craig Keefner  

Executive Director / Kiosk  Manufacturer Association

  Tom Lasiter
  Director, Hospitality Americas / Intel Corp., IOTG, Retail Banking Hospitality Education

It is of vital local, national and international interest to reopen our economies safely. The current health and market situation may accelerate some trends in hospitality. We will kick-off with a brief discussion some of the hyper-accelerated trends being discussed and implemented in touchless interactive solutions applicable for hospitality.

