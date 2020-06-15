Last Updated on June 15, 2020 at 11:58 am

With the pandemic and trade shows basically reduced to virtual tradeshows, webinars are one of the ways that companies continue to communicate.

Upcoming Kiosk Webinars

Back To Business – Customer Experience in a Post-Covid World

As businesses in all industries get ready to re-open, we’ll discuss the following:

Old Normal vs. New or No Normal

Common Themes Emerging with Contactless Experiences, Social Distancing and Technological Efficiencies

Customer Experience Expectations

Q&A

We invite you to join us for an open discussion with our panel:

Frank Olea–CEO, Olea Kiosks

Graig Fisher–Vice President, Vista Entertainment Solutions

Bruce Rasmussen–Director of Sales, Strategic Verticals Ingenico Group

and Moderator Daniel Olea–Account Executive, Olea Kiosks

Link To Register

Social Distancing in Telco Retail: From Home Delivery to Queuing and Self-Service

July 1st 2020, 4PM CET



Link To Register

For more information visit the register links or contact us