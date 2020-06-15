kiosk webinar, Member, picks, webinars

Kiosk Webinars

Last Updated on

With the pandemic and trade shows basically reduced to virtual tradeshows, webinars are one of the ways that companies continue to communicate.

Upcoming Kiosk Webinars

 

Back To Business – Customer Experience in a Post-Covid World

olea webinar

As businesses in all industries get ready to re-open, we’ll discuss the following:

  • Old Normal vs. New or No Normal
  • Common Themes Emerging with Contactless Experiences, Social Distancing and Technological Efficiencies
  • Customer Experience Expectations
  • Q&A

We invite you to join us for an open discussion with our panel:

Frank Olea–CEO, Olea Kiosks
Graig Fisher–Vice President, Vista Entertainment Solutions
Bruce Rasmussen–Director of Sales, Strategic Verticals Ingenico Group
and Moderator Daniel Olea–Account Executive, Olea Kiosks

Link To Register

 

Social Distancing in Telco Retail: From Home Delivery to Queuing and Self-Service

July 1st 2020, 4PM CET
Pyramid webinar
Link To Register

 

For more information visit the register links or contact us

 