With the pandemic and trade shows basically reduced to virtual tradeshows, webinars are one of the ways that companies continue to communicate.
Upcoming Kiosk Webinars
Back To Business – Customer Experience in a Post-Covid World
As businesses in all industries get ready to re-open, we’ll discuss the following:
- Old Normal vs. New or No Normal
- Common Themes Emerging with Contactless Experiences, Social Distancing and Technological Efficiencies
- Customer Experience Expectations
- Q&A
We invite you to join us for an open discussion with our panel:
Frank Olea–CEO, Olea Kiosks
Graig Fisher–Vice President, Vista Entertainment Solutions
Bruce Rasmussen–Director of Sales, Strategic Verticals Ingenico Group
and Moderator Daniel Olea–Account Executive, Olea Kiosks
Social Distancing in Telco Retail: From Home Delivery to Queuing and Self-Service
July 1st 2020, 4PM CET
For more information visit the register links or contact us