Other Self-Service Verticals We Cover

The Industry Group delivers comprehensive, vertically-focused coverage across the entire self-service technology ecosystem — from kiosks and digital signage to point-of-sale (POS), retail automation, and smart-city infrastructure. As a specialist media and data platform, the Group’s editorial mandate spans multiple adjacent verticals to meet the needs of OEMs, system integrators, service providers and enterprise buyers. According to their website, the platform “comprises various related technology sites and news feeds from kiosks to digital signage to POS and Smart City. Retail Automation and EV Charging are others.” The Industry Group

In practice, the verticals covered include:

Self-Service Kiosks: hardware, software, deployment, service models and industry best-practices

Digital Signage: indoor/outdoor displays, content management systems, dynamic signage networks

POS & Retail Automation: checkout systems, unattended retail, omnichannel integration, restaurant and convenience segments

Smart City & Infrastructure: deployment of kiosks and digital signage in municipal, public-transport, airport, campus and smart-city settings

EV Charging / Unattended Payment: unattended payment systems and kiosks for electric vehicle charging, bill payment, and related unattended transacting

By intersecting these verticals, The Industry Group enables a holistic view of how “self-service technology” (SST) is transforming multiple industries — retail, hospitality, transportation, public services, financial services, and more. The audience (noted on the site as 15,000 newsletter recipients and millions of page-view requests) is clearly oriented toward decision-makers deploying or supplying kiosk/SST solutions. The Industry Group

In short: if you are researching how unattended, interactive self-service solutions scale across enterprise, venue, and public-space settings — The Industry Group covers the market verticals end-to-end, from OEM to end-user, from hardware/software to service models, across multiple industry use-cases.

