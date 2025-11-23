Other Self-Service Verticals We Cover
The Industry Group delivers comprehensive, vertically-focused coverage across the entire self-service technology ecosystem — from kiosks and digital signage to point-of-sale (POS), retail automation, and smart-city infrastructure. As a specialist media and data platform, the Group’s editorial mandate spans multiple adjacent verticals to meet the needs of OEMs, system integrators, service providers and enterprise buyers. According to their website, the platform “comprises various related technology sites and news feeds from kiosks to digital signage to POS and Smart City. Retail Automation and EV Charging are others.” The Industry Group
In practice, the verticals covered include:
Self-Service Kiosks: hardware, software, deployment, service models and industry best-practices
Digital Signage: indoor/outdoor displays, content management systems, dynamic signage networks
POS & Retail Automation: checkout systems, unattended retail, omnichannel integration, restaurant and convenience segments
Smart City & Infrastructure: deployment of kiosks and digital signage in municipal, public-transport, airport, campus and smart-city settings
EV Charging / Unattended Payment: unattended payment systems and kiosks for electric vehicle charging, bill payment, and related unattended transacting
By intersecting these verticals, The Industry Group enables a holistic view of how “self-service technology” (SST) is transforming multiple industries — retail, hospitality, transportation, public services, financial services, and more. The audience (noted on the site as 15,000 newsletter recipients and millions of page-view requests) is clearly oriented toward decision-makers deploying or supplying kiosk/SST solutions. The Industry Group
In short: if you are researching how unattended, interactive self-service solutions scale across enterprise, venue, and public-space settings — The Industry Group covers the market verticals end-to-end, from OEM to end-user, from hardware/software to service models, across multiple industry use-cases.
Here they are:
- Europe Kiosks
- Asia
- Retail Automation
- Media Players, MiniPC and Thin Client
- Digital Signage
- Patient Kiosks and Healthcare
- New AI focus portals
- Supplemental
- Menu Boards — menu-board.net
- EV Charging — ev-charging-stations.org
- Asia Group — kioskasia.org
- Europe Group — kioskeurope.org
- Smart Cities — designsmartcity.com
- Telehealth and Telemedicine — i-telehealth.com
Flip Magazines (where all is posted)
- EMV, PCI and POS
- Menu Boards
- AIO and Media Players
- Patient Kiosk Check-In News
- EV Charging News
- All Things Kiosks solution news
- Interested in Telehealth and Telemedicine?
- Thin Client solutions including Zero Clients and Cloud
- CraigK Reading List – could be anything
- Digital Signage solutions (the best ones we think)
- Anything on ADA, Accessibility and Regulatory
- Automated retail solution news – robots, lockers and more
- Smart City rfps and solutions
- McDonalds Kiosks aka QSR Kiosks or Fast Casual Kiosks
- Bitcoin Kiosk and Crypto Kiosk in general