UL Regulations – UL 62368-1 Released

Updated UL 62368 – What You Need To Know

Key Points: IEC 62368-1 Safety Standard for ICT and AV Equipment

New replacement standard for UL 60950 is released, 62368-1. Cost is $725 for PDF and UL doesn’t provide any list of changes from one edition to another. You do need to be running Windows so you can use their specific Adobe reader in order to access the information (or get a hardcopy).

Expect North America, EU, and major markets to enforce these changes rapidly after July 31, 2025.

Key Changes in the 4th Edition (July 2025) of 62368-1

1. End of Legacy Component Acceptance

Removal of Clause 4.1.1:

Components or subassemblies certified only to legacy standards IEC 60950-1 (IT/communications) or IEC 60065 (AV) are no longer automatically accepted. ALL components must now be evaluated according to IEC/UL 62368-1 requirements, which may require retesting and recertification for many manufacturers12345.

2. Expanded and Clarified Scope

More precise definitions added for terms such as audio amplifier, liquid cooling terms, loudspeaker driver, subassembly, and several battery-related concepts. The scope is extended to clarify which types of products and cooling systems (notably for liquid cooling in data centers or high-performance equipment) fall under the standard65.

3. Battery Requirements

Annex M Revisions:

All types of secondary lithium batteries are now included, regardless of whether they are portable or stationary. Specific safety requirements for stationary (non-portable) lithium battery systems are imposed—including design, charging, and enclosure requirements345.

4. Fire Protection & Ignition Sources

Clarifications on fire enclosure construction and the classification of potential ignition sources (PIS): New provisions for controlling fire spread. Specific mention that PS3 circuits are considered resistive PISs by default. Removal of previous references/requirements (such as certain Annex Q and PS2 clauses), which may require re-evaluation of product fire safety strategies35.



5. Liquid-Filled Components and Cooling

Expanded and updated requirements for liquid-filled components and modular liquid-filled cooling (LFC) systems over 1 liter, to address the growth of direct liquid-cooling in modern electronics and data centers645.

6. External Circuit and Surge Protection

New table and updated requirements for external circuits, referencing IEC 61000-4-5 Installation Classes 0 and 1 for surge protection, particularly relevant for network and communication equipment3.

7. Other Editorial Updates

Editorial clarifications throughout, including how accessibility is handled for users needing to open enclosures with tools, and small wording changes to improve testability and implementation35.

Summary Table: Major 4th Edition Changes

Change Summary Impact Legacy component exemption removed Retesting/replacement likely for old IEC 60950-1/60065 components 1 2 4 5 Battery safety/Annex M upgraded Stricter, wider coverage for all lithium systems 3 4 5 Liquid cooling requirements added New tests for systems >1L, modular cooling components 6 4 5 Definitions/terminology clarified Eases global interpretation and compliance 6 5 Fire hazard/protection rules enhanced New PIS classification and enclosure standards 3 5 External circuit/surge standards updated New network and surge protection clarifications 3

What to Do Next

If you manufacture, import, or certify AV/ICT products:

Review your components for any continued reliance on legacy standards—these must be re-evaluated and potentially redesigned or re-tested.

Special focus if you use lithium batteries, liquid cooling, or high-power networks:

New requirements may mandate substantial documentation and structural changes.

This edition is a major shift for ongoing safety compliance and product design within the electronics sector7145.

Explanation

Supersedes Previous Standards:

IEC 62368-1 replaces IEC 60950-1 (ICT equipment) and IEC 60065 (AV equipment) as the unified standard for North America and the EU, effective December 20, 2020. Both UL and EU harmonized this transition date for manufacturers to plan globally1.

Hazard-Based Safety Engineering (HBSE):

The standard introduces a hazard-based, rather than prescriptive, approach. This means safety is based on analyzing potential hazards (energy sources), measuring their danger, classifying them, and choosing suitable safeguards, offering greater flexibility and keeping pace with technological changes1.

Scope:

IEC 62368-1 covers all equipment previously regulated by 60950-1 and 60065, and more—such as servers, laptops, consumer electronics, displays, telecom products, and related power supplies. The list will expand as technology evolves (e.g., smartphones, tablets, 3D printers)1.

Certification and Transition Guidance: In the US: A “soft transition” allows legacy-certified products to remain without detailed review, provided no significant safety changes are made. In the EU: The transition is stricter; old standards are withdrawn and presumption of conformity ends, making 62368-1 mandatory for new products after the deadline1. Sub-clause 4.1.1 (temporary): Allows continued use of legacy 60950-1/60065 components in products certified to 62368-1, as long as they meet existing ratings. This clause will eventually be removed, affecting inventory management1.

HBSE Implementation Details: Energy sources in equipment are classified as Class 1 (not harmful), Class 2 (painful but not injurious), or Class 3 (injurious/with fire risk). Safeguards required depend on the hazard class: basic for Class 1, at least one for Class 2, reinforced/double for Class 3. Special test probes and new methods for accessibility testing, including for children, are mandated1.

OEM Guidance: OEMs must examine their product lines and component sourcing to ensure compliance. Manufacturers are urged to study the standard, understand its HBSE philosophy, and adapt design/evaluation processes. They should work proactively to address overlap periods and clarify regional requirements, as US and EU may apply legacy/transition provisions differently1.

Benefits of New Standard: Greater design freedom and adaptability to new tech. Simplifies compliance for products with combined AV and ICT functions. Reduces need for frequent standard updates. Offers a more risk-oriented, performance-based approach to user protection1.

International Status:

Adoption varies globally, but North America, Europe, Japan, Australia/New Zealand, and Mexico have issued national editions, or started adoption, to align with IEC 62368-11.

Audio/Video, Information and Communication Technology Equipment – Part 1: Safety Requirements

UL Standard Edition 4 ANSI Approved: July 31, 2025