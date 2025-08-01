UL Regulations – UL 62368-1 Released

Updated UL 62368 – What You Need To Know
Key Points: IEC 62368-1 Safety Standard for ICT and AV Equipment
New replacement standard for UL 60950 is released, 62368-1. Cost is $725 for PDF and UL doesn’t provide any list of changes from one edition to another. You do need to be running Windows so you can use their specific Adobe reader in order to access the information (or get a hardcopy).
Expect North America, EU, and major markets to enforce these changes rapidly after July 31, 2025.
Key Changes in the 4th Edition (July 2025) of 62368-1
1. End of Legacy Component Acceptance
-
Removal of Clause 4.1.1:
Components or subassemblies certified only to legacy standards IEC 60950-1 (IT/communications) or IEC 60065 (AV) are no longer automatically accepted. ALL components must now be evaluated according to IEC/UL 62368-1 requirements, which may require retesting and recertification for many manufacturers12345.
2. Expanded and Clarified Scope
-
More precise definitions added for terms such as audio amplifier, liquid cooling terms, loudspeaker driver, subassembly, and several battery-related concepts. The scope is extended to clarify which types of products and cooling systems (notably for liquid cooling in data centers or high-performance equipment) fall under the standard65.
3. Battery Requirements
-
Annex M Revisions:
All types of secondary lithium batteries are now included, regardless of whether they are portable or stationary. Specific safety requirements for stationary (non-portable) lithium battery systems are imposed—including design, charging, and enclosure requirements345.
4. Fire Protection & Ignition Sources
-
Clarifications on fire enclosure construction and the classification of potential ignition sources (PIS):
5. Liquid-Filled Components and Cooling
-
Expanded and updated requirements for liquid-filled components and modular liquid-filled cooling (LFC) systems over 1 liter, to address the growth of direct liquid-cooling in modern electronics and data centers645.
6. External Circuit and Surge Protection
-
New table and updated requirements for external circuits, referencing IEC 61000-4-5 Installation Classes 0 and 1 for surge protection, particularly relevant for network and communication equipment3.
7. Other Editorial Updates
-
Editorial clarifications throughout, including how accessibility is handled for users needing to open enclosures with tools, and small wording changes to improve testability and implementation35.
Summary Table: Major 4th Edition Changes
|Change
|Summary Impact
|Legacy component exemption removed
|Retesting/replacement likely for old IEC 60950-1/60065 components1245
|Battery safety/Annex M upgraded
|Stricter, wider coverage for all lithium systems345
|Liquid cooling requirements added
|New tests for systems >1L, modular cooling components645
|Definitions/terminology clarified
|Eases global interpretation and compliance65
|Fire hazard/protection rules enhanced
|New PIS classification and enclosure standards35
|External circuit/surge standards updated
|New network and surge protection clarifications3
What to Do Next
-
If you manufacture, import, or certify AV/ICT products:
Review your components for any continued reliance on legacy standards—these must be re-evaluated and potentially redesigned or re-tested.
-
Special focus if you use lithium batteries, liquid cooling, or high-power networks:
New requirements may mandate substantial documentation and structural changes.
-
Expect North America, EU, and major markets to enforce these changes rapidly after July 31, 2025.
This edition is a major shift for ongoing safety compliance and product design within the electronics sector7145.
Explanation
-
Supersedes Previous Standards:
IEC 62368-1 replaces IEC 60950-1 (ICT equipment) and IEC 60065 (AV equipment) as the unified standard for North America and the EU, effective December 20, 2020. Both UL and EU harmonized this transition date for manufacturers to plan globally1.
-
Hazard-Based Safety Engineering (HBSE):
The standard introduces a hazard-based, rather than prescriptive, approach. This means safety is based on analyzing potential hazards (energy sources), measuring their danger, classifying them, and choosing suitable safeguards, offering greater flexibility and keeping pace with technological changes1.
-
Scope:
IEC 62368-1 covers all equipment previously regulated by 60950-1 and 60065, and more—such as servers, laptops, consumer electronics, displays, telecom products, and related power supplies. The list will expand as technology evolves (e.g., smartphones, tablets, 3D printers)1.
-
Certification and Transition Guidance:
-
In the US: A “soft transition” allows legacy-certified products to remain without detailed review, provided no significant safety changes are made.
-
In the EU: The transition is stricter; old standards are withdrawn and presumption of conformity ends, making 62368-1 mandatory for new products after the deadline1.
-
Sub-clause 4.1.1 (temporary): Allows continued use of legacy 60950-1/60065 components in products certified to 62368-1, as long as they meet existing ratings. This clause will eventually be removed, affecting inventory management1.
-
-
HBSE Implementation Details:
-
Energy sources in equipment are classified as Class 1 (not harmful), Class 2 (painful but not injurious), or Class 3 (injurious/with fire risk).
-
Safeguards required depend on the hazard class: basic for Class 1, at least one for Class 2, reinforced/double for Class 3.
-
Special test probes and new methods for accessibility testing, including for children, are mandated1.
-
-
OEM Guidance:
-
OEMs must examine their product lines and component sourcing to ensure compliance.
-
Manufacturers are urged to study the standard, understand its HBSE philosophy, and adapt design/evaluation processes.
-
They should work proactively to address overlap periods and clarify regional requirements, as US and EU may apply legacy/transition provisions differently1.
-
-
Benefits of New Standard:
-
Greater design freedom and adaptability to new tech.
-
Simplifies compliance for products with combined AV and ICT functions.
-
Reduces need for frequent standard updates.
-
Offers a more risk-oriented, performance-based approach to user protection1.
-
-
International Status:
Adoption varies globally, but North America, Europe, Japan, Australia/New Zealand, and Mexico have issued national editions, or started adoption, to align with IEC 62368-11.
Audio/Video, Information and Communication Technology Equipment – Part 1: Safety Requirements
UL 62368-1 is a safety standard for audio/video, information technology, and communication technology equipment that is based on hazard-based safety engineering (HBSE) principles. It aims to ensure that equipment is safe to use by proactively identifying and mitigating risks such as electric shock, fire, thermal burns, mechanical hazards, hazardous substances, and radiation567.
Key features of UL 62368-1:
-
Scope: The standard covers a broad range of products, including servers, personal computers, routers, laptops, tablets, power supplies, home theater systems, amplifiers, digital cameras, monitors, TVs, projectors, telecommunication equipment, printers, copiers, and shredders16.
-
Hazard-Based Approach: Unlike previous standards (such as IEC 60950-1), which were incident-based and focused on specific requirements after an issue occurred, UL 62368-1 is proactive. It requires manufacturers to:
-
Identify potential hazards (energy sources like electrical, thermal, mechanical, etc.).
-
Analyze and classify energy sources into classes based on the potential for injury or fire (Class 1: not hazardous, Class 2: painful but not injurious, Class 3: injurious)6.
-
Apply appropriate safeguards (design features or instructions) to prevent harm, especially when class 2 or class 3 energy sources are present46.
-
-
Construction and Documentation Requirements: The standard includes guidelines for mechanical strength, electrical insulation, ventilation, clear markings, and comprehensive documentation for safe operation5.
-
Global Certification: Products that meet UL 62368-1 can obtain international safety certification, which is often a regulatory requirement and can reassure end-users and insurers regarding product safety7.
-
Not Covered: The standard does not regulate outdoor equipment, manufacturing, disposal, or storage processes, nor does it cover injuries from non-standard use or certain hazardous substances4.
Overall, implementation of UL 62368-1 shifts regulatory requirements from a prescriptive, rule-based approach to one that emphasizes risk assessment, hazard identification, and performance-based safety solutions for modern electronic equipment467.
does it apply to electronic kiosks or digital signage
UL 62368-1 does apply to electronic kiosks and digital signage when these products fall within the scope of audio/video (AV), information technology equipment (ITE), or communication technology products. The standard is hazard-based and was designed to replace both the earlier standards covering AV (IEC 60065) and ITE (IEC 60950-1) equipment. As such, the new scope was intentionally broadened to reflect convergence in technology—including products like electronic kiosks and digital signage.
Key Points:
-
Electronic kiosks and digital signage are covered: These are considered examples of equipment with computing or audio/video functions. They typically include components such as screens, embedded computers, network connections, and power supplies, all of which are explicitly within the standard’s coverage.
-
Examples listed in the standard and transition guides: Both detailed technical guides and summaries about UL/IEC 62368-1 explicitly enumerate “electronic kiosks” as typical products evaluated to this standard. The coverage is not limited to those mentioned; if a product falls under AV or ICT as defined, it is included.
-
Digital signage: Products like interactive displays, touchscreens, and digital signage systems for public information or advertising are squarely within the definition, since they are “display units” or “audio/video information technology”, being a natural extension of traditional monitors and projectors—all already listed as examples123.
-
Requirements: Compliance covers the system as a whole, not just components. These products must be assessed based on hazard-based safety engineering, covering risks such as electric shock, fire, mechanical hazards, and more. The requirements extend to associated power supplies and subassemblies as well.
Notable Exclusions:
UL 62368-1 does not regulate installation in wet or outdoor environments. For kiosks or signage meant for outdoor use, other standards (such as IEC 60950-22 or UL 60950-22, now under replacement as well) may apply for environmental/ruggedization safety2.
In Summary:
Suppose your electronic kiosk or digital signage system is used in indoor, commercial, or similar settings and falls within typical AV/ICT equipment. In that case, it is subject to the requirements of UL/IEC 62368-1. Manufacturers, integrators, or facility operators should ensure that new products of this type are certified to this standard for regulatory compliance and safety assurance.
1: IEC 62368-1: An Introduction to the New Safety Standard for ICT and AV Equipment
2: 62368-1 UL Transition Guide 2020-03
3: IRG5500 Cellular LTE Routers – Ingram Micro