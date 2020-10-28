Updated Fever Tablet Temperature Screening Relabelers & Sensors

Thanks to IPVM for the hard work!

Fever Tablet Chinese Relabelers – Aug 20

IPVM has found 40+ USA and EU companies relabeling fever tablets designed, developed, and made in China, identifying 7 main China suppliers, excluding Dahua and Hikvision, who supply the

overwhelming majority of western brands.

In this report we examine:

The 4 primary features differentiating tablet suppliers

The range in pricing offered

Common screening issues when using tablets

Breakdown of the 7 main China manufacturers

List of the 40+ USA and EU relabellers including 2M Technology, AlphaCard, Astouch, Atlantic, Aurora Multimedia, BlueSquare, Bolide, Canon, Certify SnapXT, Comelit, CP Plus, Creative Realties, Datamax, Diversified, Esprit Digital, Focused Technology, Groove Badges, Info-Motion, Injes, Invid, KJB Security, Ksubaka, Lamasa, LTS, Meridian, MyLobby, Native Gaming Services, OneScreen, Pacific Digital Signs, PopID, Popshap, River, Savance, Signfastic, Speco, Sperry West, Supearior, Touchrate, VisionLab

Fever Sensors Examined – Oct 28

Fever tablet suppliers heavily rely on the accuracy and specs of medical-grade sensors, from Melexis and others, to elevate their tablet marketing and support their use.

We spoke with Melexis and in this report, examine:

Who is Melexis

What type of sensors do they offer

Are Melexis sensors accurate for medical applications

Fever tablets with Melexis sensor test results

Issues with fever tablet design

What industries use Melexis sensors

Compare to Heimann (who we covered here) the other widely used European tablet thermal sensor supplier.

