Updated Fever Tablet Temperature Screening Relabelers & Sensors
Thanks to IPVM for the hard work!
Fever Tablet Chinese Relabelers – Aug 20
IPVM has found 40+ USA and EU companies relabeling fever tablets designed, developed, and made in China, identifying 7 main China suppliers, excluding Dahua and Hikvision, who supply the
overwhelming majority of western brands.
In this report we examine:
- The 4 primary features differentiating tablet suppliers
- The range in pricing offered
- Common screening issues when using tablets
- Breakdown of the 7 main China manufacturers
- List of the 40+ USA and EU relabellers including 2M Technology, AlphaCard, Astouch, Atlantic, Aurora Multimedia, BlueSquare, Bolide, Canon, Certify SnapXT, Comelit, CP Plus, Creative Realties, Datamax, Diversified, Esprit Digital, Focused Technology, Groove Badges, Info-Motion, Injes, Invid, KJB Security, Ksubaka, Lamasa, LTS, Meridian, MyLobby, Native Gaming Services, OneScreen, Pacific Digital Signs, PopID, Popshap, River, Savance, Signfastic, Speco, Sperry West, Supearior, Touchrate, VisionLab
Fever Sensors Examined – Oct 28
Fever tablet suppliers heavily rely on the accuracy and specs of medical-grade sensors, from Melexis and others, to elevate their tablet marketing and support their use.
We spoke with Melexis and in this report, examine:
- Who is Melexis
- What type of sensors do they offer
- Are Melexis sensors accurate for medical applications
- Fever tablets with Melexis sensor test results
- Issues with fever tablet design
- What industries use Melexis sensors
Compare to Heimann (who we covered here) the other widely used European tablet thermal sensor supplier.