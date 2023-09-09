Kiosk Case Study – Aramark POS & Morrison Healthcare – In The Wild

Aramark POS Kiosk and Morrison Healthcare Kiosk Case Study

Like you, we dismiss the usual renderings and “look at what we offer” in favor of real kiosk implementations. Rubber meets the road type data.

Nice photojournal and writeup on LinkedIn by Shannon Moyes @ Volanté Systems | Cloud Enterprise Point of Sale. Disclosure – Elo Touch Solutions is one of our gold sponsors so we naturally report and monitor on them.

Kiosk Project Writeup

I put together this group of photos the other day for an existing client interested in implementing kiosks and just couldn’t help sharing them publicly.

So many beautiful spaces and most importantly, businesses reaping the benefits of our self-serve ordering including:

– Higher average check sizes 💸

– Less reliance on staff for check-out purposes 👍

– Full offline mode for badge pay + credit cards 💳

Locations are University of Manitoba (Aramark Canada) + Lancaster General (Morrison Healthcare).

