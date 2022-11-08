Wristband Printers at IAAPA

Visit Microcom at IAAPA booth #6135

Microcom is introducing our new thermal kiosk printer for RFID wristbands. Our model 485TM is ideal for printing and encoding water-resistant wristbands on-demand from self-service kiosks. If you want to contact Microcom in advance to set up a meeting time email [email protected]

Microcom manufactures durable thermal printers, color laser printers, kiosk mechanisms, and custom solutions deployed throughout the world. Since 1982, we have engineered and manufactured our products to operate continuously and provide years of consistent service. We are a leading innovator of RFID printing solutions. Our mission is to create long-term customer relationships by providing the industry’s most cost effective and highest quality printing solutions. For more information, please contact the Microcom sales team at [email protected] or give us a call at (740) 548-6262 (option 1) to set up a free consultation.

RFID Tag Printer VIDEO

