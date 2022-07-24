Kiosk Printers – Microcom Catalog of Thermal Printers

Kiosk Printer Catalog

Thermal kiosk printers are available from many dedicated manufacturers. Microcom has the mission: To create long term customer relationships by engineering and manufacturing the industry’s most cost effective and highest quality thermal printing solutions. American-made makes a difference too in quality and availability. Microcom offers a wide range of customization to fit exactly the kiosk printer function you are looking for. For more information you can email [email protected]

Microcom Model 315M

The model 315M is the newest offering in Microcom’s line of thermal kiosk printers. This product caters to the most common receipt printing applications for everything between 48 mm and 82.5 mm paper widths. Compact size, ease-of-use, and reliability makes the 315M an easy choice for unattended kiosks.

Out of the box, the 315M offers everything you need to be successful in a receipt printing application. It is equipped with multiple sensors to provide feedback for different paper and error conditions. A standard presenter/retractor feature extends printer life by limiting end-user interaction with the printer until the receipt is fully printed and cut. An optional paper holder with low stock sensor is also available to minimize additional design efforts. Contact the Microcom sales team to learn more about integrating a 315M into your next kiosk receipt application.

Microcom Model 338M

The model 338M is Microcom’s 3” wide kiosk printer that is capable of printing on a variety of media types. It features a compact footprint and a fast, powerful print engine. The Microcom name ensures a printer that is user-friendly, long-lasting, and affordable.

The 338M offers a wide array of configurations that can be tailored to suit your unique printing application. Configurable options include 203 or 300 dpi print resolution, rotary or guillotine cutter, high or low torque motor, presenter, status monitoring sensors, and fixed or

adjustable line guides, just to name a few.

Microcom 438

Built to Perform — The 438M was designed and manufactured with three things in mind: reliability, performance and longevity. To make that happen, we incorporated a high performance microprocessor to allow 8 inch per second print speed on most types of direct thermal media (up to 13 mils thick). Its rigid steel construction provides unparalleled durability; so you can stop worrying about the printer and focus on

your business.

Key Features

This versatile printer can print on die-cut, continuous, and preprinted label, ticket, tag, or receipt stock up to 4.5 inches wide. It features the same chassis form factor as its predecessor, the 426M, and utilizes the same cutter, motor, and print head

Microcom 438TM

Value-Priced Printer — The affordable, updated 438TM thermal kiosk printer is specially engineered for reliability in unattended applications, reducing potential downtime and providing an industry leading low cost of ownership. A new and improved high-speed USB port expedites data faster without added user wait times. This allows kiosk owners to print more information on receipts such as incentive offers,

warranty details, and loyalty program specifics. Easy printer maintenance and optimal product support make the 438TM the best value for your dollar.

Greater Power with Fewer Problems

The simple design of the 438TM minimizes moving parts and makes field maintenance easy. Remote alerts warn of low paper stock or a potential jam to help stop problems before they start. Its flexible design allows large supply rolls to be mounted above, behind or beneath the print mechanism and our heavy duty rotary cutter cuts stock up to 13 mils thick and 4.375” wide.

Microcom 814M (USB or Ethernet)

Full Page Printing — Microcom Corporation would like to introduce the newest addition to our M-series thermal kiosk printers, our model

814M. This high powered thermal printer features an 8.5” print width and the exceptional durability our customers have come to expect from Microcom printers. Specially designed for unattended printing applications, our model 814M is the perfect fit for heavy volume, high traffic areas.

Feature Rich

Microcom’s model 814M offers a number of different configuration choices and printing capabilities. The list of options include: heavy duty cutter, presenter/retractor capabilities, USB and Ethernet ports, and multiple sensor functions. Our movable media mount can hold an 8” O.D. thermal paper roll that is equal to 1,100 8 1⁄2” x 11” sheets of paper!

Options for printers

Kiosk printers can be ordered with a variety of standard options as well as custom options from Microcom.

