Child Support Bill Payment Kiosk News

By | November 5, 2022
Child Support Bill Payment Kiosks – Nebraska Rapid Pay

The new kiosks allow paying parents to make their payments in cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card. The kiosks accept VISA, MasterCard, and Discover credit and debit cards. Solution partner for Nebraska is Nanonation. Noted on 1011Now

In Brief Summary

  • Eight new kiosks deployed
  • Child support payments
  • More than 1,400 transactions at 7 kiosks since June 1
  • $571,000 collected in that time period
  • The number of child support payments normally received is over 100,000 payments

VIDEO – How to instructions on how to make child support payments (cash, credit/debit card, or check) using the new payment kiosk at the Clerk of the District Court office (3rd floor) in Douglas County, Nebraska.

 

