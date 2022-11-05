Child Support Bill Payment Kiosk News

Child Support Bill Payment Kiosks – Nebraska Rapid Pay

The new kiosks allow paying parents to make their payments in cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card. The kiosks accept VISA, MasterCard, and Discover credit and debit cards. Solution partner for Nebraska is Nanonation. Noted on 1011Now

Eight new kiosks deployed

Child support payments

More than 1,400 transactions at 7 kiosks since June 1

$571,000 collected in that time period

The number of child support payments normally received is over 100,000 payments

VIDEO – How to instructions on how to make child support payments (cash, credit/debit card, or check) using the new payment kiosk at the Clerk of the District Court office (3rd floor) in Douglas County, Nebraska.

