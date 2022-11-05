Child Support Bill Payment Kiosk News

Child Support Bill Payment Kiosks – Nebraska Rapid Pay
The new kiosks allow paying parents to make their payments in cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card. The kiosks accept VISA, MasterCard, and Discover credit and debit cards. Solution partner for Nebraska is Nanonation. Noted on 1011Now
In Brief Summary
- Eight new kiosks deployed
- Child support payments
- More than 1,400 transactions at 7 kiosks since June 1
- $571,000 collected in that time period
- The number of child support payments normally received is over 100,000 payments
Read the full article
VIDEO – How to instructions on how to make child support payments (cash, credit/debit card, or check) using the new payment kiosk at the Clerk of the District Court office (3rd floor) in Douglas County, Nebraska.
More Posts
- Child Support Technology – Procurement Landscape 2019(Opens in a new browser tab)
- Nebraska Army National Guard + Virtual Reality | Part 1(Opens in a new browser tab)
- Nebraskas and child support payment kiosks(Opens in a new browser tab)
- Antimicrobial Kiosks – Elementary School Informal Test(Opens in a new browser tab)