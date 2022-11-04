Ticket Kiosk at IAAPA This Month

Ticket Kiosk at IAAPA

The IAAPA show is coming up in a few weeks. If you want to see the latest in Indoor and Outdoor kiosks Jared Epstein will be there along with several of our kiosks in our partner booths. We’re showing ticket and wristband printing as well as food ordering. Jared will also have images of some not yet released projects and new Kiosk models coming early 2023 aimed squarely at this market.

Geneva – Connect&GO (#2036)

Centaman (#4640)

Austin FS – PDC/Identicard (Brady Corp) (#4052)

Austin DT – Viva Ticket (#4800)

Milan Landscape (older) – OCCC Lobby near escalator down to show

For more information or to arrange a meeting email [email protected]

Ticket Kiosk ROI

Installing ticketing kiosks on off-site locations can increase revenue by offering more distribution locations for customers to visit. This also contributes to lower infrastructure costs by making these transactions automated. In addition, ticketing kiosks allow owners to easily and effectively communicate with their customer base through well-constructed applications. These provide the ability to update content on special promotions, up-sell items and introduce new product or service offerings. Having the ability to communicate with customers increases revenue and the amount of sale per transaction.

VIDEO

Ticket Kiosk Model with Wristbands

Another Ticket Kiosk Model

More Posts