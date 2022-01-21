Amazon Redefining Apparel Bricks-&-Mortar Touch Friendly Amazon Style

Amazon is planning to open its first bricks and mortar store dedicated to apparel, and one of the key components of the in-store customer experience will be touchscreens.

The first Amazon Style store will be in suburban LA and will open later this year – showing women’s and men’s apparel, shoes, and accessories from a variety of well-known and emerging brands, and at a variety of price points.

The store will be about 30,000 square feet, or about twice as big as a typical Walgreens chain drug store. So this is definitely not just a little pop-up effort. The video at the bottom of the post shows the scale.

