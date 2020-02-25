Feb 2020 – Very complete article by CNBC including videos of new cashierless store Amazon has just opened. Amazon has been working on this since 2015. Includes produce section. You can get yourself a cup of coffee (and get charged for it).
Key Points
- Five years in the making, the first Amazon Go Grocery store is opening Tuesday in Seattle.
- It’s Amazon’s first full-size, cashierless grocery store, expanding the technology in its Amazon Go shops, which are more like convenience stores.
- The store is about 10,400 square feet and stocks roughly 5,000 items, including fresh produce, meats and alcohol.
- “We’re not trying to be Whole Foods,” Amazon’s Cameron Janes said. “We’re not trying to replace them.”
Excerpt
The online behemoth on Tuesday is opening its first, full-size, cashierless grocery store. Five years in the making, the Amazon Go Grocery is in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, in the Amazon corporate headquarters’ backyard.
“You’re seeing a lot of big strides in [this] store,” Cameron Janes, vice president of Amazon’s physical retail division, told CNBC during a tour of the grocery store on Monday. “Produce is a big example of that.”
Read and view the complete article by CNBC including videos